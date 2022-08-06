Matches (13)
RESULT
4th T20I, Lauderhill, August 06, 2022, India tour of West Indies
India FlagIndia
191/5
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(19.1/20 ov, T:192) 132

India won by 59 runs

Player Of The Match
Avesh Khan, INDIA
2/17
Report

Arshdeep's three-for gives India unassailable 3-1 lead

West Indies fell apart after Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant led a team batting effort to set a target of 192

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
3 hrs ago
Rishabh Pant flays a boundary over cover, West Indies vs India, 4th T20I, Lauderhill, August 6, 2022

Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 44 off 31 balls  •  Peter Della Penna

India maintained their unbeaten series record against West Indies since 2016 by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-T20I series. Their attacking style of batting helped them post 191 even though they tapered off in the second half of their innings, and their bowlers used cutters well to stifle West Indies' batting.
This was India's highest T20I total when none of their batters have scored a fifty. Only one of their seven batters failed to get to double figures, which was just as well because they had Axar Patel batting at No. 7, and he gave India the finishing kick with an unbeaten 20 off eight balls after a middle-overs slowdown.
India's over-stated problems against left-arm seam took a back seat as Obed McCoy returned the most expensive analysis - 2 for 66, including six sixes off his bowling - for a West Indies bowler two matches after he returned the best figures by a West Indies bowler. Avesh Khan experienced a turnaround in the opposite direction with two wickets in the powerplay for just nine runs in two overs, following which West Indies never really recovered even though Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell threatened briefly.
More to follow...
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BA Kingcaught138
KR Mayerscaught1416
DC Thomascaught14
N Pooranrun out248
R Powellcaught2416
SO Hetmyerbowled1919
JO Holdercaught139
AJ Hoseincaught310
DC Drakesbowled57
AS Josephnot out610
OC McCoybowled28
Extras(lb 3, w 5)
Total132(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
