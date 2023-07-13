Matches (13)
MLC (1)
BAN v IND (W) (1)
Duleep Trophy (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
BAN v AFG (1)
Live • 1st Match • MLC •  Grand Prairie
TSK Flag

TSK

181/6
LAKR Flag

LAKR

(2/20 ov, T:182) 7/3

Los Angeles need 175 runs in 108 balls.

ScheduleTableVideosSeries
Stumps
1st Test, Roseau, July 12 - 16, 2023, India tour of West Indies
Prev
Next
West Indies FlagWest Indies
150
India FlagIndia
(113 ov) 312/2

Day 2 - India lead by 162 runs.

Current RR: 2.76
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 24/0 (2.40)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Playing XI
BetNEW
Report

Yashasvi Jaiswal bats all day to finish 143 not out

The opener broke the record for most balls faced by an Indian Test debutant and gave his team a lead of 162

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
13-Jul-2023 • 10 hrs ago
0:28

Watch - Highlights of Jaiswal's hundred on Test debut

India 312 for 2 (Jaiswal 143*, Rohit 103) lead West Indies 150 by 162 runs
Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put India in a commanding position on the second day of the first Test at Windsor Park. At stumps, India were 312 for 2, leading West Indies by 162 with Jaiswal unbeaten on 143 and Virat Kohli 36.
Having started the day on 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit showed great patience throughout their 229-run partnership. It was the first time in Test cricket that India took a first-innings lead without losing a wicket.
Run scoring wasn't easy, though. India managed only 232 in 90 overs on the second day despite losing just two wickets. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite used nine bowlers with Rahkeem Cornwall being the most threatening. However, Cornwall had to leave the field in the first session with a chest infection and did not return.
Jaiswal was the first to bring up his hundred, becoming the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, and the 17th Indian overall, to do so on Test debut.
Rohit followed shortly afterwards with a four off Alick Athanaze. It was his tenth century in Test cricket, and only second outside India in 27 matches. But off the very next ball, he gloved the spinner onto his thigh and Joshua Da Silva caught the rebound.
Before this Test, Shubman Gill had told India's coach Rahul Dravid that he wanted to bat at No. 3. The move didn't bring immediate success for Gill, though, as he edged Jomel Warrican to second slip for 6.
With the spinners getting turn and bounce, West Indies delayed taking the second new ball until the 101st over. In their desperation for another wicket, they also burnt two reviews against Kohli but India survived that period.
In the third over with the second new ball, Kemar Roach rapped Jaiswal on the pads but Richard Kettleborough turned down the lbw appeal. West Indies had no reviews left and replays showed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.
The second new ball was just eight overs old when Brathwaite brought back Warrican. It was only then that Kohli, having faced 80 balls, scored his first boundary with a cover drive. He celebrated with a fist pump and a big smile. By stumps, he and Jaiswal had added 72 for the third wicket.
In the morning, Jason Holder and Roach stuck to a good length outside off, conceding just 19 in the first nine overs of the day. The first boundary off the bat came in the tenth when Jaiswal pulled Joseph to bring up his half-century. The shot also brought up India's first opening century stand in 23 innings, since KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 117 against South Africa in Centurion in December 2021.
After the first drinks interval, Rohit reached his half-century as well. He also had some advice for Jaiswal whenever the youngster looked impatient or played a loose shot.
Cornwall was getting assistance from the surface and had challenged both of Jaiswal's edges before the break. On the other side of it, he pinged him on the helmet with extra bounce as the left-hander failed to connect a sweep. Warrican, much quicker through the air than Cornwall, also found big turn to beat Rohit's outside edge, but a wicket eluded West Indies.
At the start of the second session, Jaiswal tried to raise the tempo. He skipped down the pitch a couple of times against Warrican but didn't have much success. It was Rohit who showed the way by chipping Holder down the ground for a four. In Holder's next over, Jaiswal also threw his bat around to pick up two fours, the first of those coming off an outside edge.
West Indies moved to plan B after that, with Alzarri Joseph bowling the short stuff. With the ball coming slower off the surface, Rohit twice miscued the pull but was lucky both times. From the other end, Warrican found Rohit's outside edge but it fell short of the slip fielder.
Jaiswal played the short ball much better, even pulling Joseph behind square leg for four. Having taken 16 balls to open his account on day one, he took just 31 deliveries to move from 70 to 100, displaying the versatility that was the hallmark of his innings.
Rohit SharmaYashasvi JaiswalIndiaWest IndiesWest Indies vs IndiaIndia in West IndiesICC World Test Championship

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Jaiswal and Rohit achieve a first for India in Test cricket

Stats highlights from the second day of the first Test in Dominica, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma set new highs with a 229-run stand

Jaiswal and Rohit achieve a first for India in Test cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal bats all day to finish 143 not out

The opener broke the record for most balls faced by an Indian Test debutant and gave his team a lead of 162

Yashasvi Jaiswal bats all day to finish 143 not out

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes India's 17th centurion on Test debut

The opener got there in 215 balls and put on a double-century stand with Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes India's 17th centurion on Test debut

Impressive Test debut adds to Athanaze's special year

He battled nerves of facing the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja, and shone through to top-score with 47

Impressive Test debut adds to Athanaze's special year

Ashwin on five-for after WTC final omission: 'Without the lows there are no highs'

"This constant search for excellence has held me in good stead all the time but it's also been incredibly draining," he says

Ashwin on five-for after WTC final omission: 'Without the lows there are no highs'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswalnot out143350
RG Sharmacaught103221
Shubman Gillcaught611
V Kohlinot out3696
Extras(b 8, lb 11, w 5)
Total312(2 wkts; 113 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS32102261.11
ENG31201027.78
BAN------
IND------
NZ------
PAK------
SA------
SL------
WI------
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved