5th Test, Birmingham, July 01 - 05, 2022, India tour of England
India FlagIndia
416 & 245
England FlagEngland
(57 ov, T:378) 284 & 259/3

Day 4 - England need 119 runs.

Current RR: 4.54
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 53/0 (5.30)
Root, Bairstow, Lees power England's dream

Trio of half-centuries turn ongoing chase of 378 into a walk in the park much to the joy of the Edgbaston crowd

Sidharth Monga
22 mins ago
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put on an unbroken 150-run stand, England vs India, 5th Test, Birmingham, 4th day, July 4, 2022

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put on an unbroken 150-run stand  •  Getty Images

England 284 and 259 for 3 (Root 76*, Bairstow 72*) need another 119 runs to beat India 416 and 245 (Pujara 66, Pant 57, Stokes 4-33)
England's dream run in fourth-innings chases this summer continued as they got to 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378, a record chase for them if it comes off. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley put together their quickest hundred-run opening stand in Test cricket before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow repaired a collapse of three wickets for two runs. However, to have that half chance at the target England needed the bowlers to do their job, which they did by taking India's seven standing wickets for an addition of 120 runs to the overnight lead of 257 runs.
When England bowled in the first half of the way, they extracted uneven bounce from the pitch, and Jack Leach found enough assistance to have an analysis of 12-1-28-1, the wicket being the dangerous Rishabh Pant, who became the first India wicketkeeper to score a hundred and a fifty in an overseas Test. The ball didn't do much for India at the start; when they got the ball changed in the 21st over, it brought them three wickets. Root and Bairstow had to be watchful against the reversing ball for a bit, but they still managed to add 150 unbeaten runs at 4.56 an over.
More to follow
Alex LeesJoe RootZak CrawleyJonny BairstowIndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia tour of England

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AZ Leesrun out5665
Z Crawleybowled4676
OJ Popecaught03
JE Rootnot out76112
JM Bairstownot out7287
Extras(lb 7, nb 1, w 1)
Total259(3 wkts; 57 ovs)
