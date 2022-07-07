Edgbaston to deploy undercover crowd spotters following racist abuse during India Test

The thrilling action on day four at Edgbaston was undermined by racist abuse from some sections of the crowd • Getty Images

Saturday's T20I between England and India at Edgbaston will be monitored by "undercover football crowd-style spotters", after Warwickshire unveiled a series of new measures to combat the instances of racist abuse that marred last week's delayed fifth Test between the same teams.

England won the Test and squared the series in thrilling style, chasing down 378 before lunch on the final day, of which 259 were scored on the fourth afternoon and evening.

However, that passage of play was marred by reports of racial insults from a section of the crowd, which were initially highlighted on Twitter by Azeem Rafiq , the former Yorkshire cricketer, and subsequently led to a criminal investigation by West Midlands Police.

"Nearly 100,000 people watched one of the most exciting Test matches in recent history earlier this week," Stuart Cain, Warwickshire's chief executive, said. "But we cannot hide from the mindless racist abuse experienced by some fans following India in the Eric Hollies Stand.

"These unacceptable actions by a small number of people have over-shadowed a superb sporting contest, and those responsible do not deserve to be part of the cricket family. We need to work harder as people, as well as a venue, to take responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels safe and welcome when watching the game."

With an exceedingly busy month looming for Edgbaston - including this week's T20I against India, next week's Vitality Blast Finals Day, and culminating in the ground's staging of the women's T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games - the club acknowledged in a statement that its "zero-tolerance" approach to stewarding "in isolated areas… hadn't been delivered". Edgbaston's security partner, G4S, is investigating why Monday's incidents were not more swiftly resolved.

For Saturday's T20I, Warwickshire confirmed that undercover football crowd-style spotters would be deployed throughout Edgbaston to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate action, and added that there would be an increased police presence at games to handle such incidents swiftly, and enable more chance of successful prosecutions.

The club said that all fans at subsequent matches would be encouraged to report abuse discreetly via the Edgbaston app, adding that anyone found guilty of hate crime will be banned not only from Edgbaston but from all venues under the ECB's jurisdiction.

"I was angry that a minority of people thought it acceptable to racially abuse a group of fans who were following India and bringing great entertainment to the Hollies," Cain said.

"Those involved had already enjoyed three brilliant days, mixing with England's Barmy Army and creating a welcome atmosphere with their singing and Dhol drums. But on day four they experienced some abuse after tea, and there is no excuse for that.

"This has given the Club renewed energy and motivation to work even harder to make sure Edgbaston is a place for everyone - regardless of race, sex, gender, ability or background. A few mindless idiots must not distract us. We are determined that any unacceptable behaviour will have a very public consequence.