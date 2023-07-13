Shamima steers tricky chase to hand Bangladesh consolation win
Vaidya and Minnu chipped away but hosts remained calm to register their third WT20I win against India
Spin trouble for IndiaLike in the second T20I, India were once again troubled by the Bangladesh spinners. Smriti Mandhana's troubles against offspin continued as she was dismissed off Sultana's first ball. Mandhana was early on an attempted flick and managed to get a leading edge behind the wicketkeeper, where Fahima Khatun pouched it after running to her right from slip. In Sultana's next over, Shafali Verma danced down the track and whipped the ball straight to long-on. This was after Shafali was kept quiet by seamer Marufa Akter - who, along with Sultana - had two fielders deep on the leg side to cut down boundary-scoring options and denied width outside off.
Harmanpreet or bustComing on the back of a first-ball duck on Tuesday, Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship for India after finding herself in the middle, inside the powerplay again. She looked at ease against an on-song Sultana. In the company of Rodrigues, Harmanpreet calmed proceedings, often tapping the ball in front of cover and point for quick singles. She also used the sweep to good effect in an attempt to put the spinners off their lengths.
Shamima holds chase togetherAfter failing to chase down 96 in the second T20I, Nahida had called for more responsibility from the top five. Shamima took it upon herself to take the chase deep. She hit only three fours in her knock and ran well between the wickets. She used the sweep to find the gap in the arc between deep midwicket and fine leg and kept Bangladesh abreast of the asking rate.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo