Lucknow Super Giants pull off thrilling win after Pooran, Stoinis blitz and dramatic finish

Lucknow Super Giants turned it around in the final few overs as they registered the highest chase of the IPL this season

Nicholas Pooran brought up the quickest half-century of the season so far to lead his side to victory • Associated Press

Lucknow Super Giants 213 for 9 (Stoinis 65, Pooran 62, Siraj 3-22) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 212 for 2 (du Plessis 79*, Kohli 61, Maxwell 59, Mishra 1-18) by one wicket

It was a rolling ride where the teasing tickle in the stomach never seemed to stop, as the coaster went up and down, left and right, threatening to crash into a pool one moment before soaring high into the clouds the next. That's what the game felt like.

Lucknow Super Giants needed four to win from the remaining five balls with three wickets in hand. Then Mark Wood got bowled. Few balls later, a tumbling Faf du Plessis almost fumbled a catch, but eventually took it.

That made it 1 off 1, with one wicket in hand. Harshal Patel , the bowler, then attempted to run the non-striker out backing up, but missed.

Still 1 off 1. Dinesh Karthik then juggles and fails to grab the last ball behind the stumps, enough for the last two Super Giants batters to sneak a bye.

Game over. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and their fans were left with broke hearts. The Super Giants claimed a humdinger.

Highest win contribution % for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Stoinis starts the party

Marcus Stoinis came out at 23 for 3 after four overs. Not managing to score from his three balls, Stoinis swung across the line. Mohammed Siraj, placed at mid-on, ran back towards midwicket and dropped a difficult catch.

After seven overs, Super Giants' required rate had crossed 13, but Stoinis welcomed Harshal with 6, 4, 4. Next over, Karn Sharma was given the same treatment. In the over after that, Shahbaz Ahmed was creamed for two sixes. The first of that brought up his fifty off 25 balls. Karn got his revenge in the 11th over when Stoinis departed for 65 from 30 deliveries. But only if Royal Challengers knew what was to follow.

Pooran pings sixes at will

Nicholas Pooran arrived when Super Giants needed another 114 from 56 balls in pursuit of 213. The second ball he faced was dispatched over long-on. He was on 10 off five deliveries at one stage. He ended with 62 from 19. Seven of those balls were hit for sixes, and four of them for fours. Carefree, unstoppable T20 batting, with the swag, muscle and calmness of Sir Viv.

Pooran's fifty came up off 15 deliveries. Balls flew over long-on, square leg, extra cover and fine leg. Fielders' jaws dropped and the bowlers' spirits were crushed as Pooran was merciless. When he was finally dismissed, he left Super Giants needing only 24 from 18.

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis put on a 115-run stand in quick time • Associated Press

Impact Player Strategy

Introduced in the 12th over, Amit Mishra carried forward the mania from Lucknow to Bangalore, and struck third ball to dismiss Virat Kohli . Two overs later, Glenn Maxwell smashed him for 4, 6 off successive deliveries as Mishra ended at 2 for 18. Despite being brought on quite late, he was subbed by Ayush Badoni. Badoni, to his part, played the ice to Pooran's fire, guiding Super Giants with a composed 30 in 24 deliveries, before hitting his stumps with the bat in a follow through after scooping the ball for six, a-la Roy Fredericks from the 1975 World Cup final.

RCB penalised for slow over-rate Royal Challengers were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the game. Since it was their first offence of the season, only captain du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Avesh Khan, the Super Giants quick, was reprimanded for a Level 1 offence [2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct].

Royal Challengers replaced Anuj Rawat, who didn't get to bat, with legspinner Karn at the start of their defence. Karn ended up conceding 48 in three overs, the most expensive economy for any Royal Challengers bowler (min. three overs) ever.

du Plessis, Maxwell and Kohli's fifties in vain

Royal Challengers' innings was of three parts: 56 runs in the powerplay, 48 in the next seven, and 108 from the final seven. The start was down to an attacking Kohli, who ended the first six overs on 42, with four fours and three sixes. But his last 19 runs took as many deliveries to come, with the Super Giants' spinner Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi applying the brakes.