Live report - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Simar gets three as RR struggle

Ruturaj Gaikwad has lost another toss, his 11th of this IPL. Sanju Samson has decided to bat first, which means CSK are in the field less than 40 hours after finishing their last match. They also travelled from Ahmedabad to Chennai during those 40 hours. Also they will be on the field in this intense heat.

Gaikwad says the toss is much less of a factor in day games so he was under less pressure to win the toss. However, he does feel bowling is the harder task during this heat before it cools down slightly during the second innings. Gaikwad confirms he and Rachin Ravindra will open, and Daryl Mitchell will bat at 3. That could be the end of the road for Ajinkya Rahane this year then although we will await confirmation. Maheesh Theekshana has replaced Mitchell Santner. So a mystery spinner replaces a left-arm spinner, a bowling variety that can be ineffective against left-right pairs.