Live report - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Simar gets three as RR struggle

Great comeback from Simarjeet Singh after travelling for a few the last match. He has just hit the hard lengths today with changes of pace. His four wides - all on height - show that he has erred on the short side if he has. Three big wickets have come around, reducing RR to 113 for 3 in 17 overs. Now Tushar Deshpande has two left, and Shardul Thakur one.