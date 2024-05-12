Live report - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Simar gets three as RR struggle

Live
Live report - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Simar gets three as RR struggleBy Sidharth Monga
Simar 4-0-26-3
Great comeback from Simarjeet Singh after travelling for a few the last match. He has just hit the hard lengths today with changes of pace. His four wides - all on height - show that he has erred on the short side if he has. Three big wickets have come around, reducing RR to 113 for 3 in 17 overs. Now Tushar Deshpande has two left, and Shardul Thakur one.
�4
�3
�3
�1
Simar gets three
After playing out the spinners, RR are banking on getting stuck into the last six overs of pace, an extended death stage if you will, but they have been set back in the first over itself. Sanju Samson gets a pace-on ball but ends up drilling it straight down mid-off's throat. He is gone for 15 off 19. No boundary for him. It's 91 for 3 in 14.2.
Dhruv Jurel comes in, but now the question arises: do they get Rovman Powell in to get some late runs or do they hold out and get an extra spinner in on a slow pitch?
�2
�2
�4
�1
Jadeja 4-0-24-0
Just one boundary off Ravindra Jadeja who has bowled through from overs 8 to 14. And when Jadeja bowls his allotment, CSK are great odds to win because he only bowls out when the conditions ande match-up are suitable, which means he has done well, and which means CSK are ahead.
Maheesh Theekshana, too, has bowled out for 28 despite bowling three overs in the powerplay. It's 89 for 2 in 14 overs. W
�1
�2
�3
�
RR rebuild
More than rebuild actually, RR seem to have decided there is no point over-aiming on this pitch. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have added 19 off 17 with only one boundary attempt, a six off a slower ball off Simarjeet.
And then Parag tries a reverse-sweep with deep point in place, another odd choice of shot. Maheesh Theekshana has dropped him, though. It's 69 for 2 in 11.1.
�1
�4
�2
�
Simar gets both openers
Hey it's Jos Buttler, and who am I, but he hasn't played the smartest shot here. Firstly there is a deep fine leg in place. Secondly this is a slow pitch. But he has ramped, and found that deep fine leg. Reminds me of Rahul Dravid playing that shot in the 2009 IPL final with deep fine leg in place, the turning point handing the win to Deccan Chargers. RR 49 for 2 in 8.1 overs.
�5
�3
�3
�2
Simar gets Jaiswal
His job is to hit hard lengths, which he did superbly in his first match of this year, but Simarjeet Singh lost his areas in the last match and was taken apart. He is back to hitting those uncomfortable areas for batters, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is out trying to take him on. The ball gets big on him, and he ends up skying it.
Also interesting that Ravindra Jadeja hasn't got the seventh over. Probably because of the left-hand batter. Now that Simar has done the job of getting the left-hand batter out, Jadeja can come in and do his job. It's 44 for 1 in 6.2.
�3
�2
�6
�1
Old school
42 Number of runs RR have scored in the powerplay, the lowest wicketless powerplay this IPL. The previous lowest, 43, also belongs to RR, but then they were chasing just 148 against PBKS. This is slightly old-school Chennai match. It seems RR's assessment is a slow pitch that will only get slower.
�1
�1
�2
�
Quiet start for RR
Just seven runs from the first two overs, bowled by Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana. These two happen to be the two slowest teams in the first two overs this year. CSK go at under a run a ball, RR only slightly above. They trust their openers to suss out the pitch in the first two overs, and then go accordingly.
�1
�2
�1
�
Powell out
So the one big change in the RR line-up is that Rovman Powell is not in the starting XI. What does that mean? He has not finished off two chases recently. Does that have anything to do with this? He is still not completely out. He could be substituted in should RR lose wickets and need an extra batter, but if they don't need him they could bring in Nandre Burger or Keshav Maharaj.
�2
�
�1
�
CSK lose another toss, RR bat first
Ruturaj Gaikwad has lost another toss, his 11th of this IPL. Sanju Samson has decided to bat first, which means CSK are in the field less than 40 hours after finishing their last match. They also travelled from Ahmedabad to Chennai during those 40 hours. Also they will be on the field in this intense heat.
Dhruv Jurel is fit, and is back.
Gaikwad says the toss is much less of a factor in day games so he was under less pressure to win the toss. However, he does feel bowling is the harder task during this heat before it cools down slightly during the second innings. Gaikwad confirms he and Rachin Ravindra will open, and Daryl Mitchell will bat at 3. That could be the end of the road for Ajinkya Rahane this year then although we will await confirmation. Maheesh Theekshana has replaced Mitchell Santner. So a mystery spinner replaces a left-arm spinner, a bowling variety that can be ineffective against left-right pairs.
Rajasthan Royals YBK Jaiswal, JC Buttler, SV Samson*†, R Parag, SB Dubey, DC Jurel, R Ashwin, TA Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, YS Chahal
Substitutes Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Tanish Kotian, Keshav Maharaj
Chennai Super Kings RD Gaikwad*, R Ravindra, DJ Mitchell, MM Ali, S Dube, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni†, SN Thakur, TU Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, M Theekshana
Substitutes Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashanth Solanki, Ajay Mondal, Mukesh Choudhary
�4
�1
�1
�4
�
�2
�
�
The scenarios
So what do teams need to do to make it to the playoffs? Read it here
Chennai Super Kings: Four losses in their last six games have left CSK with plenty to do to ensure a place in the top four. However, wins in their two remaining games will almost certainly ensure qualification, since their net run rate is still a healthy 0.491 despite their 35-run loss to Gujarat Titans. That's a substantial cushion over Delhi Capitals' -0.316, who could also reach 16 if they win their last two. Super Kings will have to contend with a quick turnaround though, as they face Rajasthan Royals next in a day game on Sunday at home, after playing in Ahmedabad on Friday. If they lose that, they could be knocked out as RR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and one of Delhi Capitals or Lucknow Super Giants can all finish on 16 or more points. If they do finish on 14, their best bet will be SRH and DC losing their remaining games and LSG losing to Mumbai Indians to stay on 14. Then, their superior net run rate will ensure CSK finish third, ahead of the two other teams on 14.
�
�1
�
�1
What could it be?
�1
�4
�1
�1
CSK look to get back on course
It's match 61. Serious business from a hot afternoon of Chennai. The geography their opponents represent is no stranger to heat either, the dry kind. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals. CSK are hanging on to No. 4 but they can ill-afford a lose. RR are almost certain of qualification but they want to formalise that arrangement. Not only that they want to ensure they end up in the top two. So here we go.
�1
�1
�1
�