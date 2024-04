Live blog - Axar, Pant lift Capitals against Titans

Remember how the Capitals slid from 34/0 to 44/3 in the powerplay? Seems a long time back the way Axar and Pant have batted in this stand.

Axar reaches his fifty in 37 balls while Pant is in his forties. They have successfully seen off four Rashid Khan overs for zero wickets and an economy of 8.75 per over. Noor hasn't bowled since he conceded 22 in two and Sai Kishore has not made an appearance.

The Capitals still have Stubbs and Porel to follow, so they have the license to move to fifth gear. On display in the 16th over when Pant hammers Mohit for two sixes in the 16th.

6 1 2 1 6 •