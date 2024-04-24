Live blog - Axar, Pant lift Capitals against Titans

Live
Live blog - Axar, Pant lift Capitals against TitansBy Sreshth Shah
Axar's fifty, Pant's big shots
Remember how the Capitals slid from 34/0 to 44/3 in the powerplay? Seems a long time back the way Axar and Pant have batted in this stand.
Axar reaches his fifty in 37 balls while Pant is in his forties. They have successfully seen off four Rashid Khan overs for zero wickets and an economy of 8.75 per over. Noor hasn't bowled since he conceded 22 in two and Sai Kishore has not made an appearance.
The Capitals still have Stubbs and Porel to follow, so they have the license to move to fifth gear. On display in the 16th over when Pant hammers Mohit for two sixes in the 16th.
6
1
2
1
6
•
Capitals 143/3 in 16 overs
�
�
�
�
Where is Sai Kishore?
The Titans use a third spinner, but surprisingly it is part-timer Shahrukh Khan with his offspin, instead of left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.
Remember, Sai Kishore was the POTM in their last game for his 4 for 33, but perhaps the presence of two left-hand Indian batters has spooked the Titans thinktank.
Shahrukh concedes three in his first five balls, but then goes too full off the final delivery. Axar pummels him over cow corner. Capitals 120/3 in 14 overs
�1
�
�
�
Capitals dominate middle overs
After scoring only 44 runs in the powerplay, the Capitals needed a boost after the field spread out. It was meant to be challenging against Rashid and Noor, but the pair of Axar-Pant have navigated that phase beautifully. The partnership is approaching 70 now with both batters in their thirties.
Capitals 111/3 in 13 overs
�
�
�
�
Axar accelerates!
From 9 off 15 balls, Axar Patel has clattered the spinners away to move to 31 in 25. His stroke-making has quietly allowed Pant to find his feet. Pant hits a six off Noor in the 11th to move to 19 off 13 balls.
Axar's promotion a genius move from the Capitals? Capitals 93/3 in 11 overs
�
�
�
�
Rashid's tough start
Rashid Khan has a favourable match up against left-handers Axar and Pant. Coming into this game, both batters had strike-rates of under 110 against the wristspinner.
But today, the pair - Axar especially - has taken a liking to Rashid. One six and two fours in the Afghan's first two overs mean he concedes 0/22 in his first 12 balls.
1
1
•
•
6
2
•
2
4
1
4
1
Capitals 80/3 in 10 overs
�2
�
�
�1
#AskTheAudience: Rishabh Pant
Based on IPL evidence, is Pant ready to play for India at the T20 World Cup?137 votes
Yes
No
Here are the facts. Pant has started his innings relatively slowly in IPL 2024, striking at just 119 in his first 10 balls - well below the tournament's first 10 balls strike rate of 135. His jittery start also arguably cost DC during their big chase attempt against Sunrisers.
He has also struggled slightly against leg spin, one area of his game which is arguably one of his strongest in T20s. This year he’s striking at just 129 against leg spin, his third-lowest for an IPL campaign. He’s also been dismissed three times by leg spin, his joint-most in an IPL season.
�
�
�
�1
More fielding brilliance
Sandeep Warrier has been creating chances but he wouldn't have the wickets without the smart work from his fielders. He gets a third over in the powerplay and gets a ball to move away from Shai Hope. Hope tries to make full use of the final powerplay over but ends up slicing the shot playing away from his body.
Rashid Khan, at deep third, scurries around to take a sliding catch. Capitals 44/3 inside the powerplay with Pant now joining Axar.
�2
�1
�1
�1
Axar at No. 3
The allrounder has walked in ahead of Hope, Stubbs, Pant, and Porel. He has scored only 57 runs in six innings this season.
Is this the Capitals' plans to unlock Axar, the batter? He may enjoy playing free-flowing strokes against the newer ball, and the Capitals would like him to utilise the powerplay. This promotion is clearly some sort of new strategy to get more out of him. Let's see if it works out...
�
�
�1
�
Bye bye, Shaw!
In the same over as the Fraser-McGurk dismissal, Warrier goes short to Shaw, and his pull is mis-hit. Noor Ahmad runs in from deep square leg and slides forward to take a low catch with the fingers grazing the grass.
He's not confident about the cleanliness of the catch, but the TV umpire comes to his rescue. Says there's a fingertip underneath and Warrier picks up two wickets in one over.
A massive fourth over from GT's perspective. They slide from 34 for no loss to 36 for 2. Shai Hope now joins No. 3 Axar.
Let's have a look at a terrific fourth over.
1
W
•
1
W
•
�1
�1
�
�1
Warrier draws first blood
Sandeep Warrier has not had an easy initiation into the GT set up. His 2/40 against DC was followed by a 21-run over against SRH after which he did not get to deliver a second over.
Today, too, he conceded 12 in his first over, but a full slower ball from the fast bowler sends Fraser-McGurk packing for 23. Fraser-McGurk was through the flick too quickly, and is left outfoxed by the deception.
�
�
�1
�
JFM's rapid starts
236 Jake Fraser-McGurk's first-ten ball strike-rate in IPL 2024
He will open alongside Prithvi Shaw. Shaw, on the other hand, has a first-ten-ball SR of only 139.
Shaw begins the run-scoring with a four early before Fraser-McGurk pumps 4, 4, 6 across two overs to take the Capitals to 22/0 in two overs. JFM did survive a catching chance in the first over at midwicket, which fell just beyond Rashid Khan. Doubt that chance will stop the youngster from playing his shots.
�2
�3
�
�
Warner is out of the XI
The veteran opener made 1, 8, 10, 18 in his last four games. He hasn't looked the same since he picked up a finger injury while fielding.
This decision might've become easier with the emergence of Jake Fraser-McGurk. The top-order batter has looked comfortable in the step-up to the IPL.
�4
�1
�
�5
"We'll bowl first..."
Gill says no changes as he chooses to chase.
Pant says "good toss to lose, wanted to bat first anyway." Two changes for them: Sumit Kumar and Shai Hope return.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Abishek Porel, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed. Impact Subs: Sumit, Rasikh, Kushagra, Dubey and Lalit
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Azmatullah Omarzai, 4 David Miller, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 R Sai Kishore, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Sandeep Warrier. Impact Subs: Sharath, Shankar, Suthar, Sudharsan and Nalkande
�5
�
�1
�2
A century for Gill
100 Today's game will be Gill's 100th IPL game
Gill has received a special memento in the GT huddle this evening. He made his debut in IPL 2018 and ever since his debut has been practically undroppable at either KKR or GT. "It means a lot to me. I have come a long way, but have a long way to go," he says at the toss.
His numbers so far: 99 matches, 3088 runs, average 38.12, SR 135.30, centuries 3, fifties 20
�1
�
�1
�1
The last time they met...
April 17 was not a day to remember for the Titans as they crashed to the season's lowest total.
RESULT
Gujarat Titans
89
Delhi Capitals
(8.5/20 ov, T:90) 92/4
DC won by 6 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)
The Capitals' bowling dazzled that day in Ahmedabad. However, the Capitals also conceded 266 in their next game against SRH. So the last seven days have seen them hit high points as well as lows. Which version of the Capitals will come out today?
�
�1
�2
�1
Eighth vs Sixth
As the blog post entry says, two teams at the wrong half of the points table lock horns tonight to find an upwards curve to their season.
With more than half the season done for both sides, time is also running out as the top four race now heats up. Every defeat from here will be unforgiving and neither side can afford to drop points.
Welcome to a potential cracker.
�1
�
�1
�