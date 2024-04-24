Live blog - Axar, Pant lift Capitals against Titans

The allrounder has walked in ahead of Hope, Stubbs, Pant, and Porel. He has scored only 57 runs in six innings this season.

Is this the Capitals' plans to unlock Axar, the batter? He may enjoy playing free-flowing strokes against the newer ball, and the Capitals would like him to utilise the powerplay. This promotion is clearly some sort of new strategy to get more out of him. Let's see if it works out...