Live blog - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Titans in disarray in the powerplay

At the start of the fourth over, Titans were projected to reach 169. Then Saha fell.

• 1lb 2 1nb 1 W •

And Sudharsan was run-out by a splendid effort from Sumit Kumar, running in from short midwicket, and underarming a direct hit at the bowler's end.

W • 2 • • W

Finally David Miller was caught behind with Pant taking a great catching diving low to his left, and then making the right DRS call.

At the start of the sixth over, Titans' projected score is only 120

Pant isn't satisfied with even that because he immediately calls back Khaleel Ahmed for a third over inside the first six. Remember Khaleel swings the ball. And the middle order has been busted open. Pant wants to break the opposition right here right now. Impressive captaincy. The wicket doesn't come, but a maiden does. Titans 30 for 4 at the end of the powerplay.