Live blog - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Titans in disarray in the powerplay

Live blog - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Titans in disarray in the powerplayBy Alagappan Muthu
Titans falling
At the start of the fourth over, Titans were projected to reach 169. Then Saha fell.
And Sudharsan was run-out by a splendid effort from Sumit Kumar, running in from short midwicket, and underarming a direct hit at the bowler's end.
Finally David Miller was caught behind with Pant taking a great catching diving low to his left, and then making the right DRS call.
At the start of the sixth over, Titans' projected score is only 120
Pant isn't satisfied with even that because he immediately calls back Khaleel Ahmed for a third over inside the first six. Remember Khaleel swings the ball. And the middle order has been busted open. Pant wants to break the opposition right here right now. Impressive captaincy. The wicket doesn't come, but a maiden does. Titans 30 for 4 at the end of the powerplay.
Saha gone
13 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the powerplay this season, the most by any team. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have 11 each.
We're playing on a black-soil pitch tonight and they tend to make the ball hold up in the pitch. That could be one of the reasons why Gill was going for his shots so early. He must have been focused on taking advantage of the ball when its hard and new. Already there are signs of misbehavior. In the fourth over, a seam-up delivery from Mukesh Kumar, came off the pitch much slower, and hit the bat much higher, than Sudharsan expected.
Even worse, it's now contributed to a wicket. Saha goes hard at a back of a length ball, but he is through the shot too soon. Only manages an inside edge that then wrecks his own stumps. This will not be the game that gives T20 cricket its first 300 total. Strap in for a 150 vs 150 clash.
Sudharsan hits back
Sai Sudharsan isn't really the kind of batter who thinks these things, but by striking two fours in the over immediately after Gujarat Titans lost their best batter, he's made sure the impact of that early wicket is diminished. Now I say he's not that kind of player because his primary focus is always do respond to the ball in front of him and exclude everything else. Simplify the game so that he can be successful. He's a good guy to have in a tough situation and he's keeping up with the pace at which T20 is played.
Gill gone!
That's a huge break for Delhi Capitals.
It's a pretty basic ball. Pitched up. Seam up. Almost in the slot. The only thing going for it is that Shubman Gill had premeditated hitting it to the off side, because there aren't any boundary riders there in front of the wicket.
To make the most of that, he was forced to play with half a bat. He's a glorious hitter of the ball down the ground and he could have hit that there. Might have had more success. Instead, he tries to do too much. He abandons his biggest strength - straight bat shots - And has giftwrapped his wicket to the opposition. In the dugout he practices playing with a more full face. He knows the mistake he's made.
Gill goes boom
Oooh, he looks in form.
Khaleel Ahmed's USP is that he gets to swing the thing that almost feels like it is designed not to. The white cricket ball. He beats Wriddhiman Saha with the one going away. Then he unfurls the one going in. Shubman Gill is on strike now. It's his first ball. And yet he makes all the right moves. Onto the front foot, but not so far forward that he starts to fall over, or ends up impeding his bat swing, a bat swing that's coming down straight on top of the ball. ONLY when he makes contact does he bring his wrists into play. And poof, away it goes, through midwicket.
The IPL psych-up mix.
Left here for scientific purposes.
Toss: Delhi bowl
There's a very Rishabh Pant like giggle to document that he needed a fair few seconds to remember what he wants to do. And he still prefaces that by saying "I think" we're going to bowl.
Pant's doing this because the pitch is an unknown to them. And they are going batting strong. And upon being prompted, he says dew might come in too. Warner is still out with a niggle
Three changes for Titans - David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha are back. Sandeep Warrier is replacing Umesh Yadav as well.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Sumit Kumar, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mukesh Kumar, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Khaleel Ahmed.
Subs: Ishan Porel, Lizaad Williams, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 David Miller, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Mohit Sharma, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Spencer Johnson, 11 Sandeep Warrier
Subs: BR Sharath, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande
Tasty treats from Fraser McG
And the local boy who comes calling in opposition colours.
Sights, sounds and Stubbs
Welcome!
We're nearly a month in. This is around the time the fates of these ten teams start take shape. You can still recover from slip ups but you'd much rather be building that momentum. Like Gujarat Titans, who without David Miller have looked half the side they are, but they still managed to beat the form team of this IPL, the Rajasthan Royals, in their last game, to sound that old alarm again. Shubman Gill said it himself. "When GT is playing, don't think that, eh?"
Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals - who are dealing with injury enforced absences themselves - will know better than to think the game is theirs until it is finally theirs.
