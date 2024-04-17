Live blog - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - Titans in disarray in the powerplay

Khaleel Ahmed's USP is that he gets to swing the thing that almost feels like it is designed not to. The white cricket ball. He beats Wriddhiman Saha with the one going away. Then he unfurls the one going in. Shubman Gill is on strike now. It's his first ball. And yet he makes all the right moves. Onto the front foot, but not so far forward that he starts to fall over, or ends up impeding his bat swing, a bat swing that's coming down straight on top of the ball. ONLY when he makes contact does he bring his wrists into play. And poof, away it goes, through midwicket.