Live Blog - LSG take on KKR at Eden Gardens

Live
28th Match (D/N), Eden Gardens, April 14, 2024, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 10.36
Live Forecast:LSG 174
Live
Lucknow Super Giants made three changes, bringing in Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda and the fit-again Mohsin Khan, with Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal and Arshad Khan making way. They would likely want Shamar to replicate the role Mayank Yadav carried out for them in the middle overs. While Shamar may not be quite as quick as Mayank, he can regularly go past the 140kph mark and hurry batters.
KKR meanwhile have started with Harshit Rana in their bowling XI, and have kept Rinku Singh as an Impact Player option.
Live pictures from the Eden Gardens... and we see the West Indian quick getting a cap! He'll relish bowling on a bouncy pitch.
It's time for Kolkata Knight Riders to host Lucknow Super Giants at their home away from home. It's two teams in the thick of things when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs, with KKR just one spot away from being the leaders and LSG hot on their heels at fourth. Both teams have the same points, although KKR have a game in hand - and two when compared to table-toppers Rajasthan Royals. Both these teams have also produced some close finishes and with former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir switching over to KKR, whom he led to their two IPL titles, there is plenty to watch out for at the Eden Gardens today.
