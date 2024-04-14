Live Blog - LSG take on KKR at Eden Gardens

It's time for Kolkata Knight Riders to host Lucknow Super Giants at their home away from home. It's two teams in the thick of things when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs, with KKR just one spot away from being the leaders and LSG hot on their heels at fourth. Both teams have the same points, although KKR have a game in hand - and two when compared to table-toppers Rajasthan Royals. Both these teams have also produced some close finishes and with former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir switching over to KKR, whom he led to their two IPL titles, there is plenty to watch out for at the Eden Gardens today.