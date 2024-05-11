Live Report - Rain delays toss for KKR vs MI in Kolkata

Live
Live Report - Rain delays toss for KKR vs MI in KolkataBy Vishal Dikshit
Some good news and some bad news
The bad news is the Eden Gardens is covered. The good news is it's stopped raining as of now, about 20 minutes before the coin is flipped in Kolkata. This game doesn't have all that much at stake, like last night which was a repeat of the IPL 2023 final, but there's still lots to look forward to - KKR can pretty much seal a top-two finish tonight (all that and more in the scenarios piece here), MI could try out some new players (like giving a debut to Anshul Kamboj vs SRH), some of the World Cup players will be itching to get into or stretch their form. Here's all that and more in the match preview right here.
