Matches (10)
ENG v PAK (W) (1)
SL vs AFG [A-Team] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)
IPL (2)
Match delayed by rain
60th Match (N), Eden Gardens, May 11, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

Match yet to begin

Summary
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Preview
Videos
Photos
Live
Updated 41 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - Rain delays toss for KKR vs MI in Kolkata

By Vishal Dikshit

Some good news and some bad news

The bad news is the Eden Gardens is covered. The good news is it's stopped raining as of now, about 20 minutes before the coin is flipped in Kolkata. This game doesn't have all that much at stake, like last night which was a repeat of the IPL 2023 final, but there's still lots to look forward to - KKR can pretty much seal a top-two finish tonight (all that and more in the scenarios piece here), MI could try out some new players (like giving a debut to Anshul Kamboj vs SRH), some of the World Cup players will be itching to get into or stretch their form. Here's all that and more in the match preview right here.
1
1
3
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1183161.453
RR1183160.476
SRH1275140.406
CSK1266120.491
DC126612-0.316
LSG126612-0.769
RCB1257100.217
GT125710-1.063
MI12488-0.212
PBKS12488-0.423
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved