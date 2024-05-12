KKR qualify for playoffs as Chakravarthy, Narine strangle Mumbai in rain-hit game

Given their high net run rate, they are almost certain of a top-two finish in the league stage

Kolkata Knight Riders 157 for 7 (Venkatesh 42, Rana 33, Chawla 2-28, Bumrah 2-39) beat Mumbai Indians 139 for 8 (Kishan 40, Tilak 32, Chakravarthy 2-17, Russell 2-34, Harshit 2-34) by 18 runs

On an evening that started with the ball swinging around like a boomerang following plenty of rain in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders' spin twins - Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine - stifled Mumbai Indians' chase to seal a playoffs berth for their side, with an almost-certain finish in the top two as well.

After MI were set 158 overs in 16 overs, Chakravarthy and Narine started the strangle that saw MI score just 22 runs in the five overs after the powerplay for two wickets that mounted the pressure on the visitors.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David had no choice but to go after the quicks and fell to Andre Russell 's variations that saw MI stumble to 92 for 5 and there was no coming back from there, barring a late cameo from Tilak Varma . He reduced the equation to 22 required from the six balls, but his wicket early in the last over eventually handed MI their ninth loss in 13 matches.

After rain had delayed the start of the game by an hour and 45 minutes, the match was reduced to 16 overs a side. Even though KKR lost their openers early, Venkatesh Iyer and some lower-order hitting powered them to 157, which may have seemed short early on but proved to be enough.

The strangle from Narine and Chakravarthy

Rohit Sharma was struggling for runs and scored at under run a ball in the first six overs. So the onus of hitting was on Ishan Kishan who flat-batted his way to 37 off 17 in the powerplay (which was five overs for this game). He largely peppered the square boundaries, the highlight being a four with a reverse hit followed by a six with a pull at the end of the powerplay to take MI to 59.

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after getting Rohit Sharma out • AFP/Getty Images

But Narine was ready with his riposte in his next over and had Kishan hole out for 40. With the spin on from both ends that featured a lot of stump-to-stump bowling and 17 consecutive boundary-less balls, Rohit's struggle ended on 19. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak also hardly attacked the spinners and the equation soon became 77 required from 36.

Russell then got the ball. His scrambled seam snared Suryakumar and the slower ball removed David. In between, Chakravarthy had Hardik Pandya caught for 2 to add to MI's woes.

The equations like 57 needed from 18 have become all the more achievable in this IPL, and Tilak kept MI's flame burning when he took on Harshit Rana in the 14th over for 16 runs by dispatching his slower ones to the ropes. No. 8 Naman Dhir took inspiration from Tilak to smash Russell for a couple of sixes and a four for a 19-run over that brought MI back in the game. With 22 needed from six, Dhir and Tilak fell in the first three deliveries of the last over, which sealed MI's fate.

There's always some Bumrah magic

You didn't have to guess that the KKR openers would come out all guns blazing in this shortened game. Phil Salt kicked off the innings with a first-ball six against Nuwan Thushara but fell in the same over. From the other end, Bumrah showed some magic Narine had no answer for.

Bumrah's first ball was a yorker that tailed in just a bit at the end from outside off. Narine, who had shouldered arms to it, was flabbergasted by the late movement that took the base of the off stump. It was Narine's first duck of this IPL.

Boom! Narine falls for nought pic.twitter.com/q83i30lKCO — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 11, 2024

Proactive Venkatesh takes charge

The ball was swinging and troubling the batters in overcast conditions. After the hard-hitting openers were dismissed back and Russell was yet to walk out, Venkatesh took charge of the innings. He went down the track, rocked back to pull the short balls, and used his reach to score 25 off 10 in the powerplay. It also included 14 off five balls against Bumrah.

Venkatesh enjoyed some luck too, as edges evaded the fielders and his proactive approach helped KKR collect 77 in the first eight overs, all bowled by fast bowlers.

Chawla vs Russell hogs the limelight

But spin struck first ball when Piyush Chawla had Venkatesh hole out for 42 off 21. Out walked Russell and smoked Chawla over his head for a six and a four in his next two overs, along with a drill through the covers. Chawla moved his field around, stationed a fielder at the rope right behind the umpire for the straight hit and varied his pace even beyond 110kph while Russell took KKR past 100. After being hit for another six in the 13th over, this time by Rinku Singh, Chawla had the last laugh as Russell skied a 117kph thunderbolt to deep midwicket.