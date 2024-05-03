IPL 2024 Live Report - KKR struggling after Thushara wrecks their top order

Rohit early to the ground... but not in the starting XI.

BCCI

Our guy at the Wankhede - S Sudarshanan - has this report:

Earlier, on the field, Rohit Sharma was the only one having a net facing Shams Mulani and a throwdown guy. The other MI and KKR players were yet to arrive at that stage. He was practising a fair few inside-out shots and the sweeps and reverse sweeps.

He's not in the XI as MI field first though. Likely to come in as an Impact Player when they start their chase, you'd think.

Here's some more from Sudarshanan:

The crowd is slowly filling up but it is not full house yet. Malinga and Chameera were seen exchanging a warm hug and a small chat a few minutes after toss.