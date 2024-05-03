IPL 2024 Live Report - KKR struggling after Thushara wrecks their top order

Live
IPL 2024 Live Report - KKR struggling after Thushara wrecks their top orderBy Andrew Fidel Fernando
Bumrah not happy with conceding 12
Bumrah was brought on to bowl his second over (13th of the innings), and ended up conceding 12 - the first ball giving away a glanced four off the pads.
He wasn't happy though, as Sudarshanan - our guy at the ground - reports:
Throughout the over, Bumrah was unhappy and made it clear to the ump after the first-ball four. He felt it went brushing the pads but was given as runs to the batter. Even after the over, having a quiet word with the umpire while walking towards backward point to field
KKR hanging in there
Despite the loss of five wickets inside the first 37 balls of the innings, KKR continue to progress quickly, thanks mainly to Venkatesh Iyer, who has hit 43 off 29 by the end of the 12th over, with KKR still running at a run rate of close to nine.
If a few big hits come from Dre Russ later on, a total of 200 is not unthinkable.
Chawla gets among the wickets
One of MI's big problems this season has been their modest middle-overs bowling, with Piyush Chawla proving neither penetrative nor economical. He's been both in his first over here though. First ball, he gets Rinku Singh to prod one back to him off the leading edge, for a simple caught-and-bowled. And he gave away just three runs in that over.
Hardik gets Narine,.. but KKR's strike rate strong
9.5 KKR's powerplay strike tate despite losing four wickets
Hardik Pandya bowls Narine with his second delivery, but KKR have still gone at almost 10 in the powerplay.
Thushara keeps rocking it
It's been a minute since Malinga played for Mumbai Indians. But Nuwan Thushara is doing a fantastic rendition of a Malinga early spell, getting that outswinger going early. He's got two more wickets in his second over. He had Angkrish Raghuvanshi bunt one to cover after deceiving him with a wide-ish delivery that held up outside off. And then he head Shreyas Iyer chipping one to mid on, again the result of that late away-swing.
MI have three KKR wickets in the first three overs. Will they go for the kill here?
Thushara strikes in the first over
While CSK have a baby Malinga in Matheesha Pathirana, Malinga himself has been working with a baby Malinga of his own. And in the last two games, Nuwan Thushara has got that early outswing going, to test batters with the new ball. Phil Salt got him away for a boundary third ball, but that late swing got him in the end - a leading edge flying away high behind point as Salt aimed a shot over over midwicket.
Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma collided as they went for that catch, but thankfully for MI, Tilak - going back from point - held on.
More from Sudarshanan:
Bumrah had his hands on head seeing Tilak and Dhir on collision course. He was at short third.
Thushara concedes a six last ball, but still a decent over.
Rohit early to the ground... but not in the starting XI.
Our guy at the Wankhede - S Sudarshanan - has this report:
Earlier, on the field, Rohit Sharma was the only one having a net facing Shams Mulani and a throwdown guy. The other MI and KKR players were yet to arrive at that stage. He was practising a fair few inside-out shots and the sweeps and reverse sweeps.
He's not in the XI as MI field first though. Likely to come in as an Impact Player when they start their chase, you'd think.
Here's some more from Sudarshanan:
The crowd is slowly filling up but it is not full house yet. Malinga and Chameera were seen exchanging a warm hug and a small chat a few minutes after toss.
Good to see some Lankan love at the Wankhede. Chameera being there is good news for KKR, it means he is back from Colombo after being forced to fly there to clear some US visa hurdles for the T20 World Cup.
Narine MVP so far?
Sunil Narine's move back to the top order this season has been magic for KKR. He's scored 372 runs at a strike rate of 182, while he's also taken 11 wickets with an economy rate of 6.82.
According to ESPNcricinfo's smart stats, Narine is the second most impactful bowler this season (behind Jasprit Bumrah), and the 12th most impactful batter. No surprises that he's this season's MVP so far.
ESPNcricinfo's Live Show
Our experts look forward to this clash here:
Waddup.
3 Number of matches Mumbai Indians have won, out of 10 so far this season
Folks, welcome to this IPL clash at the Wankhede between the struggling Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have flown up to second on the IPL table.
MI are desperate for a win here at home, after a couple of rough matches in Delhi and Lucknow. In fact they have to win EVERY match from now to have a chance of making the playoffs.
KKR are looking to embed themselves further at the top end of that table.
