Rohit played as Impact Player because of 'mild back stiffness'

A "mild back stiffness" forced Rohit Sharma to play as Impact Player in Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

"He just had a mild back stiffness so it was just a precautionary thing," Piyush Chawla said at the post-match press conference.

Rohit made 11 off 12 balls as MI failed to chase down a target of 170 on a two-paced Wankhede pitch. It was their eighth defeat in 11 games, leaving them languishing in ninth position and their playoffs chances hanging by a thread. Upon being asked what's left for MI to play for, Chawla was candid.

"For the pride and the reputation," he said, "because sometimes when you enter on the field, you don't think whether you are going to qualify or you are not going to qualify. You have to play for your name and that's what we are playing for."

For Chawla, the silver lining during the match was becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, going went past Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183.