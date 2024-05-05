SRH look to return home from Mumbai with playoffs plans still intact

When things fall into place for them, SRH's batting line-up is awe-inspiring. When the top order doesn't click, though, vulnerabilities begin to appear. SRH have more than adequate batting depth on paper to not let a couple of early wickets derail them, but that depth doesn't always translate into returns on the field. It's been particularly evident in run-chases this season. Perhaps what they need is for, a batter of immense potential as well as frustrating limitations, to round out his game. While batting first, Samad is often the perfect end-overs finisher, but his game isn't always suited to situations that call for multiple gears against different styles of bowling. His record reflects this: he averages 34.66 and strikes at 236.36 while batting first this season, while going at 14.66 and 125.71 in chases. It's been a pattern over his IPL career too: batting first he's gone at 32.22 and 164.77, and while chasing those numbers drop to 14.88 and 133.15. His bowling-type numbers also tell a similar story: he has averaged 23.94 and struck at 174.49 against pace over his IPL career, while going at 16.00 and 94.11 against spin.