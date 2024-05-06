Live
Live Blog - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Time for another run-fest?By Ashish Pant
Timeout with Moody, McClenaghan and Jaffer
Who is Anshul Kamboj?
Kamboj is a 23-year-old allrounder from Haryana who bowls right-arm medium pace. Hailing from Karnal, Anshul has represented the India U-19 team in the past. He's the second Indian player to debut for Mumbai Indians this IPL after Naman Dhir. He took 17 wickets in just ten matches in the most recent edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Toss time: Mumbai bowl first
Just a one change for Mumbai, who have Anshul Kamboj making his IPL debut tonight with Gerald Coetzee out. For SRH, Mayank Agarwal is back into the side and will bat at No. 3.
"Dew is a factor, so another opportunity tonight. We have got four games, probably need to win two of them. Can't look too far ahead. Wankhede is always a good place to play," says Pat Cummins at the toss.
Hardik Pandya feels the new ball might do a bit early and that it's all about playing for pride and the badge.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Naman Dhir, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Tim David, 8 Anshul Kamboj, 9 Piyush Chawla, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Nuwan Thushara
MI Impact Players Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 T Natarajan
SRH Impact Players Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat
What's happening at Wankhede?
Vishal Dikshit, who is our eyes and ears at the venue tells us that Rohit Sharma, who was the Impact Player in MI's last game trained for two days in a row and looks good from the press box as he goes through his stretching routines, although there may not be any harm in again using him as an Impact Player, given MI's campaign and the T20 World Cup is around the corner. Bumrah missed the nets session yesterday, but he's out there today and sending down deliveries on the square pitch.
Hey, ho let’s go!
The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad [SRH] and Mumbai Indians [MI] met, the ball flew in the night sky, records fell like nine pins, and the SRH batters announced to the world that they were here to rule. It was the match that turned IPL 2024 into IPL 2024, one where SRH raised the ceiling crash, bang and wallop to post 277 for 3, the then-highest score in the IPL. Mumbai, for the longest time, were in the chase but could only reach 246 for 5. So, what’s we got in store today?
Sixes, a lot of them is the likely answer. The two teams are meeting at Wankhede Stadium. No other venue has had more sixes being hit than Wankhede and it’s unlikely that trend is going to change. The pitch as usual looks a belter, so yeah, watch out for some fireworks. Travis Head had in one of the interviews said it’s time to have ‘3’ in front of the score. Could today be the day?
SRH are currently placed fourth on the table with 12 points, but there are three more teams on 12, so they will dearly hope to get out of that mid-table muddle and move to third. Mumbai, well, by the end of the day we’ll know if they are out of the reckoning for the playoffs spot or are still hanging on (just). They are placed 10th on the points table, with three wins and eight losses. Here’s Karthik Krishnaswamy with his preview.
