Live Blog - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Time for another run-fest?

Vishal Dikshit, who is our eyes and ears at the venue tells us that Rohit Sharma, who was the Impact Player in MI's last game trained for two days in a row and looks good from the press box as he goes through his stretching routines, although there may not be any harm in again using him as an Impact Player, given MI's campaign and the T20 World Cup is around the corner. Bumrah missed the nets session yesterday, but he's out there today and sending down deliveries on the square pitch.