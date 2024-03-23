Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 - Arshdeep removes Marsh after quick start

Live
Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 - Arshdeep removes Marsh after quick startBy Hemant Brar
Hope or Fraser-McGurk?
Despite hitting a six and a four, thanks to a misfield, Hope has reached only 17 off 15 balls. Should Capitals have gone with Fraser-McGurk? Have your say.
Should Capitals have picked Fraser-McGurk in place of Hope?34 votes
Yes, they don't need an anchor
No, Hope has a better all-round game
Meanwhile, Harshal Patel has got Warner caught behind with a bouncer. He was given not out on the field but Kings got the decision reversed on review. In walks Rishabh Pant and the commentators on air said he got a standing ovation from the crowd.
Capitals 74 for 2 after eight overs
Arshdeep removes dangerous Marsh
Marsh was looking dangerous. After two fours in the opening over, he welcomed Rabada with a six over deep square leg. In the next over, he launched Arshdeep over long-off, but on the very next ball, he drove one uppishly and was caught at cover-point. Rahul Chahar took a sharp, overhead catch there.
That brings Shai Hope to the crease. Once an anchor even in ODIs, Hope has really upped his hitting skills recently. In 2023, he scored 824 ODI runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of 100.73. Before that, he had never touched a strike rate of 80 in a year. Having said that, he is still more of an anchor in T20s.
Capitals 40 for 1 after four overs
Warner, Marsh off to a flying start
With Prithvi Shaw not in the XI, it's Marsh who is opening with Warner. After Warner picked up a single off the first ball, Marsh picked up back-to-back fours off Curran.
In the next over, Arshdeep Singh, bowling from the North End, erred on the shorter side, and Warner smashed him for a six and a four. Both Curran and Arshdeep gave away a wide each as well.
Capitals 21 for 0 after two overs
T20 Time Out Live with Moody, Jaffer and McClenaghan
Punjab Kings opt to field
Punjab Kings have won the toss and Shikhar Dhawan says they want to field first. It is a new venue and they want to see how the pitch plays, he says. Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada are the four overseas players for them.
Pant says they would have batted first anyway, as the pitch looks a bit on the slower side. "It's an emotional moment for me but I am trying not to think too much about it," he says. Capitals's four overseas batters are all batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs.
A little earlier, Daren Ganga and Matthew Hayden did the pitch report. It's pitch No. 4 - hard surface, black soil, and not much grass on it. The square boundaries are the shorter ones: 64 metres and 67 metres. Down the ground, it is 75 metres. The wind is blowing across the pitch, which makes one square boundary relatively difficult to access.
Here are the XIs:
Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Sam Curran, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan
Delhi Capitals: 1 David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Ricky Bhui, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Sumit Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Ishant Sharma
Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey
Will Capitals hand a debut to Jake Fraser-McGurk?
Jake Fraser-McGurk, the 21-year-old batter from Australia, has played most of his T20 cricket at No. 3. That is where he has been most successful as well: 408 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 159.37. That last number is the reason why everyone’s so excited about him.
But there’s a problem. Capitals have got Mitchell Marsh almost locked in at No. 3. Moreover, Fraser-McGurk is an unknown quantity at this level. Does it make sense to bat him out of position? Tom Moody thinks no. But Wasim Jaffer and Mitchell McClenaghan think otherwise.
Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk has already made a mark in Mullanpur…
Pant returns as Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals in Mullanpur
Hello and welcome to the second match of IPL 2024. It’s Punjab Kings taking on Delhi Capitals at their new home, Mullanpur. The new stadium is named after Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played one Test for India in 1934, and is located around 9km to the north-west of Chandigarh. Want to know more about this 33,000-seater that is spread across 40-plus acres? Nagraj Gollapudi has you covered.
But the bigger news is that this match marks the return of Rishabh Pant to competitive cricket after a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. He will lead Delhi Capitals but is unlikely to keep wicket.
On the eve of the match, Pant said he was feeling “jittery, nervous, excited – all of it”. Are you feeling the same? Stay with us as we bring you all the action, drama, analysis, and more.
