Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 - Arshdeep removes Marsh after quick start

Despite hitting a six and a four, thanks to a misfield, Hope has reached only 17 off 15 balls. Should Capitals have gone with Fraser-McGurk? Have your say.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel has got Warner caught behind with a bouncer. He was given not out on the field but Kings got the decision reversed on review. In walks Rishabh Pant and the commentators on air said he got a standing ovation from the crowd.