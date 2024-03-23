Live Blog - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 - Arshdeep removes Marsh after quick start

Will Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow open the innings? • BCCI

Punjab Kings have won the toss and Shikhar Dhawan says they want to field first. It is a new venue and they want to see how the pitch plays, he says. Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada are the four overseas players for them.

Pant says they would have batted first anyway, as the pitch looks a bit on the slower side. "It's an emotional moment for me but I am trying not to think too much about it," he says. Capitals's four overseas batters are all batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs.

A little earlier, Daren Ganga and Matthew Hayden did the pitch report. It's pitch No. 4 - hard surface, black soil, and not much grass on it. The square boundaries are the shorter ones: 64 metres and 67 metres. Down the ground, it is 75 metres. The wind is blowing across the pitch, which makes one square boundary relatively difficult to access.

Here are the XIs:

Punjab Kings: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Sam Curran, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan