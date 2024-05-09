IPL 2024 live blog - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

Kaverappa, the Karnataka seamer, has had to endure a long wait for his maiden IPL wicket. He was snapped up by PBKS for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. After being on the bench for two seasons, he finally got a chance this evening. He could've got Kohli for a duck in his very first over, but the batter was reprieved. In his next over, however, Kaverappa gets on the board in the IPL, having du Plessis hole out to the off-side sweeper. He bowls into the pitch, gets it to stick in the surface and draws a mis-hit from the RCB captain. Gone for nine off seven balls.