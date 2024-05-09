Matches (2)
BAN v IND [W] (1)
IPL (1)
Live
58th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 09, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext

PBKS chose to field.

Current RR: 8.80
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB 189
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Live
Updated 15 mins ago • Published Today

IPL 2024 live blog - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

Kaverappa strikes on IPL debut

Kaverappa, the Karnataka seamer, has had to endure a long wait for his maiden IPL wicket. He was snapped up by PBKS for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. After being on the bench for two seasons, he finally got a chance this evening. He could've got Kohli for a duck in his very first over, but the batter was reprieved. In his next over, however, Kaverappa gets on the board in the IPL, having du Plessis hole out to the off-side sweeper. He bowls into the pitch, gets it to stick in the surface and draws a mis-hit from the RCB captain. Gone for nine off seven balls.
Oops! Kohli gets another life in Kaverappa's second over, with Rossouw dropping an even more difficult catch. The force of the shot ensures the ball bursts out of the hands of Rossouw at short extra cover.
Kohli has been dropped on 0 and 10. Can he capitalise on those chances in Dharamsala?
1

Kohli gets a life in the first over

Debutant V Kaverappa could’ve dismissed Virat Kohli for his first IPL wicket had Ashutosh Sharma not dropped a fairly difficult catch at point. Kaverappa found outswing, like he often does with the new ball in domestic cricket for Karnataka, but it didn’t translate into a wicket. Ashutosh runs back from point, gets into an unstable side-on position and drops a skier. Du Plessis then gets cracking with back-to-back fours through extra-cover
2

King Kohli still reigns

542 No. of runs Virat Kohli has scored this season, with a strike rate of 148
Although RCB have been woeful again, Kohli has been a talisman, topping the league for some time now. It just hasn't been enough.
Here are the teams. If you haven't heard, Punjab Kings have chosen to bowl first.
RCB: F du Plessis*, V Kohli, WG Jacks, RM Patidar, MK Lomror, C Green, KD Karthik†, Swapnil Singh, KV Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, LH Ferguson
PBKS: JM Bairstow†, SM Curran*, Prabhsimran Singh, RR Rossouw, LS Livingstone, Shashank Singh, AR Sharma, RD Chahar, HV Patel, Arshdeep Singh, V Kaverappa.

Preview show

Our experts look ahead to this encounter
1
1
1

Hey folks

4 No. of matches RCB and PBKS have won, out of 11 outings this seaons. Pathetic, no?
Hope you're all doing better than Royal Challngers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are in the IPL. Because, you know, they are essentially tied for last place at the moment.
We'll have our studio experts break down this clash for you in a bit.
2
2
Language
English
Win Probability
RCB 59.01%
RCBPBKS
100%50%100%RCB InningsPBKS Innings

Over 5 • RCB 44/2

Will Jacks c Patel b Kaverappa 12 (7b 1x4 1x6) SR: 171.42
W
Live Forecast: RCB 189
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
RCB Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
V Kohli
not out2214
F du Plessis
caught97
WG Jacks
caught127
RM Patidar
not out12
Total44(2 wkts; 5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1183161.453
RR1183160.476
SRH1275140.406
CSK1165120.700
DC126612-0.316
LSG126612-0.769
RCB11478-0.049
PBKS11478-0.187
MI12488-0.212
GT11478-1.320
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved