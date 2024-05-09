IPL 2024 live blog - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

Live
IPL 2024 live blog - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in DharamsalaBy Andrew Fidel Fernando
Kaverappa strikes on IPL debut
Kaverappa, the Karnataka seamer, has had to endure a long wait for his maiden IPL wicket. He was snapped up by PBKS for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. After being on the bench for two seasons, he finally got a chance this evening. He could've got Kohli for a duck in his very first over, but the batter was reprieved. In his next over, however, Kaverappa gets on the board in the IPL, having du Plessis hole out to the off-side sweeper. He bowls into the pitch, gets it to stick in the surface and draws a mis-hit from the RCB captain. Gone for nine off seven balls.
Oops! Kohli gets another life in Kaverappa's second over, with Rossouw dropping an even more difficult catch. The force of the shot ensures the ball bursts out of the hands of Rossouw at short extra cover.
Kohli has been dropped on 0 and 10. Can he capitalise on those chances in Dharamsala?
Kohli gets a life in the first over
Debutant V Kaverappa could’ve dismissed Virat Kohli for his first IPL wicket had Ashutosh Sharma not dropped a fairly difficult catch at point. Kaverappa found outswing, like he often does with the new ball in domestic cricket for Karnataka, but it didn’t translate into a wicket. Ashutosh runs back from point, gets into an unstable side-on position and drops a skier. Du Plessis then gets cracking with back-to-back fours through extra-cover
King Kohli still reigns
542 No. of runs Virat Kohli has scored this season, with a strike rate of 148
Although RCB have been woeful again, Kohli has been a talisman, topping the league for some time now. It just hasn't been enough.
Here are the teams. If you haven't heard, Punjab Kings have chosen to bowl first.
RCB: F du Plessis*, V Kohli, WG Jacks, RM Patidar, MK Lomror, C Green, KD Karthik†, Swapnil Singh, KV Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, LH Ferguson
PBKS: JM Bairstow†, SM Curran*, Prabhsimran Singh, RR Rossouw, LS Livingstone, Shashank Singh, AR Sharma, RD Chahar, HV Patel, Arshdeep Singh, V Kaverappa.
Preview show
Our experts look ahead to this encounter
Hey folks
4 No. of matches RCB and PBKS have won, out of 11 outings this seaons. Pathetic, no?
Hope you're all doing better than Royal Challngers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are in the IPL. Because, you know, they are essentially tied for last place at the moment.
We'll have our studio experts break down this clash for you in a bit.
