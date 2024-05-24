Live Report - Sandeep gets Klaasen at crucial time in tense game

BCCI

Usually when fast bowlers try to nail the quick wide yorker, they run in with third back on the boundary. That's to save the single. Here, RR have done something different. They had two short thirds. And that field has now given them a wicket.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was 1 off 5 at one point. He was playing that way in order to steady the wobble and push the game deep. It's a good plan. It's the kind of plan CSK use to succeed here. Their formula for victory is to do the simple things right and make fewer mistakes.

The biggest threat to that kind of mindset is a knockout game. You know in the back of your mind, especially when you're 1 off 5, that you cannot keep going like this. You have to take risks. NKR looked to take his risks first by walking across his stumps and trying to access to short leg side boundary in the 14th over. But Avesh denied him with wide yorkers.