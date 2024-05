Live Report - Sandeep gets Klaasen at crucial time in tense game

Check out the death bowling by RR with Klaasen at the crease for a majority of it. Just four boundaries, and one of those was off the outside edge, in the last four overs. They won a crucial toss. Trent Boult provided the early wickets, including Abhishek's in the first over. Sandeep Sharma was the surprise package, sussing out the conditions beautifully and going slower ball after slower ball. He nailed Travis Head with a slower bouncer and then surprised Heinrich Klaasen with a slingy yorker. Avesh Khan focused on high pace and backed himself to execute. Sandeep and Avesh really strangled SRH, allowing them to go at only a run a ball, while taking five wickets.