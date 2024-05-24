Live Report - Sandeep gets Klaasen at crucial time in tense game

Live
Live Report - Sandeep gets Klaasen at crucial time in tense gameBy Alagappan Muthu
SRH 175
Check out the death bowling by RR with Klaasen at the crease for a majority of it. Just four boundaries, and one of those was off the outside edge, in the last four overs. They won a crucial toss. Trent Boult provided the early wickets, including Abhishek's in the first over. Sandeep Sharma was the surprise package, sussing out the conditions beautifully and going slower ball after slower ball. He nailed Travis Head with a slower bouncer and then surprised Heinrich Klaasen with a slingy yorker. Avesh Khan focused on high pace and backed himself to execute. Sandeep and Avesh really strangled SRH, allowing them to go at only a run a ball, while taking five wickets.
Sandeep KOs Klaasen
What a yorker!
And what a time to bowl it!
It looks like it got a little bit of dip really really late. Made his action go more slingy too. That's maybe why it snuck underneath the bat.
Klaasen was setting up to go down the ground. Then he realised the length wasn't there. Then he realised he was going to miss it. Then he missed it.
Incredible stuff from Sandeep.
18 slower balls from Sandeep for just 17 runs today. He bowled almost exclusively off-pace balls once the field was allowed to spread. Made lovely use of the conditions
Klaasen fifty
Klaasen doing really well here. He's 50 off 33 balls. He's put all his energy into being out there at the back end and that means there's every chance that a 20-run over is coming up. His strike rate in overs 16-20 is 217.
All this good work by RR will be undone if they end up conceding 180-190, because as Samson himself said, their batting's only been working at 70% efficiency. The strength of their bowling attack means they don't have as much depth in the batting as other teams.
SRH impact player
For the second game in a row, Sunrisers have had to use their impact player in the first innings itself, to shore up a stop-start batting innings. Though, Shahbaz Ahmed does give them a bowling option later on too.
Avesh's execution
Usually when fast bowlers try to nail the quick wide yorker, they run in with third back on the boundary. That's to save the single. Here, RR have done something different. They had two short thirds. And that field has now given them a wicket.
Nitish Kumar Reddy was 1 off 5 at one point. He was playing that way in order to steady the wobble and push the game deep. It's a good plan. It's the kind of plan CSK use to succeed here. Their formula for victory is to do the simple things right and make fewer mistakes.
The biggest threat to that kind of mindset is a knockout game. You know in the back of your mind, especially when you're 1 off 5, that you cannot keep going like this. You have to take risks. NKR looked to take his risks first by walking across his stumps and trying to access to short leg side boundary in the 14th over. But Avesh denied him with wide yorkers.
Seeing the length the fast bowler was focusing on, NKR looked for a reverse scoop. It's a decent option with no one in the deep behind square on the off side. The fact that it doesn't come off is huge credit to Avesh's execution. Because he DID NOT give NKR the option to get under the ball. That over ends with another wicket, Abdul Samad's stumps being decimated. Shane Bond, the RR bowling coach, came out and gave Avesh a big hug. Impressive skills being shown by RR here.
Boundary drought
The sequence of play between 7.4 overs and 12.4 overs. Ashwin, Sandeep and Chahal on song.
Batting on a slow pitch
When SRH were last in Chennai, they were done in by the off-pace bowlers. And as that was happening, the DJ brought out a song called "Enga area ulla varathe" which means "this is our place, don't you come in."
Batting in Chennai requires more gears than all out attack. It often feels like the pitch changes dramatically after six overs. Until that time, you can mis-hit the ball and still find the boundary because there are only two fielders on the boundary. After that time, with five fielders patrolling, the slowness of the pitch takes hold.
Sandeep Sharma understood that so well when he came back to bowl the 10th over. Three of those six balls were off pace. One of them got rid of Heat, caught at short third ramping a slower bouncer.
Key partnership
This is probably the match right here. SRH don't just have a left-right combo out there, they have Head and Klaasen. Two high-quality batters with the skill to take down any bowling attack and to do it over a long period of time. They don't need ideal entry points. They've got all the gears necessary.
Yuzvendra Chahal was able to protect the short legside boundary against Head. But he turned the strike and Klaasen accessed his short legside boundary with ease. It was a pretty good ball too. Essentially the same one that dismissed Virat Kohli in the Eliminator. Pushed through the front of the hand, which means it doesn't really bounce a lot. Kohli expected regular bounce and got it off the bottom of the bat.
The only problem here, though, is the length was slightly short and Klaasen immediately rocked back and played a pull shot with a straight bat, mindful of how front-of-the-hand balls skid through low. He's got such a good sense for attacking spin.
These were the two overs immediately after the double-wicket over from Boult.
Klaasen spotlight
By Nagraj Gollapudi
Heinrich Klaasen has become one of the best six hitters in T20 cricket. No ground is too big for him as he ranks alongside Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell on the hitting most sixes since the beginning of last IPL. There is no better batter of spin in this format thatn Klaasen. There is an method and a lot of batting mechanics in play in Klaasen’s six-hitting which he explained in an in-depth interview to be published on ESPNcricinfo soon during T20 World Cup.
During the conversation Klaasen spoke about how important rotation of strike and how a few dot balls can easily become a speed bump and create havoc. We tapped into that point to see where Klaasen ranks in terms of the dot balls percentage. Among 92 batters to have faced a minimum of 100 balls in IPL 2023 and 2024, Klaasen has the lowest dot % at 23.24%.
If you expand the filter to all T20s since the start of 2023, Klaasen has the lowest dot percentage (23.25) among 114 batters to have faced at least 500 balls where ball-by-ball data is available. Among the top-5 in this list are: Sam Hain (24.17), Mitchell (26.28), Stubbs (26.63) and Markram (27.47)
Lightning Boult
Pace is a much better option to deal with Tripathi. 27 of the 32 times that he has fallen in the powerplay, he has fallen to pace, and it happens again. RR used Boult for a third over in the Eliminator. He's much better with the new ball than the old. That's sensible planning. And it's worked again. Tripathi gone. AND MARKRAM GONE TOO!
Tripathi throws RR
Rahul Tripathi is an ace in the powerplay. Sometimes he even sacrifices his own runs for the sake of being extra aggressive in this period.
4.4 Rahul Tripathi's balls-per-boundary ratio in the powerplay in the IPL
Royals would have planned to pair Ashwin with SRH's two left-handers. Now they've got to deal with a guy has immense clarity about his role in any team and the selflessness to pull it off. Tripathi against spin is a contest in favour of the batter. Especially in the powerplay. Average of 40, SR of 137.
Boult strikes
29 wickets in the first over for Trent Boult in all IPL cricket. He's bowled the first over of a match 93 times. That means he's been picking up a first-over wicket roughly once every three matches.
Abshishek Sharma had the short boundary on the leg side in that first over. That was a significant handicap that Boult had to deal with and he dealt with it well. Immediately shifted his line wider and banged the length in shorter.
The reason Boult got the short boundary on the leg side is because RR wanted to give the long boundary on the leg side for the left-hander to R Ashwin. Once more, their plans are spot on. Although now SRH have a right-left batting combination out there. The short boundary is available to them in every over
Travishek
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as a combo have done things that have been unheard of. But they're both left-handers. Could there have been any thought put into separating them so that SRH have a right-left combination, which will be able to exploit these ground dimensions better? Prolly not. Just because the big boundary is 75m doesn't mean it's actually big enough for these two. Travishek have been decimating bowling attacks
13.7 The run-rate at which Head and Abhishek go as a partnership - the best in IPL history - for any wicket (min 300 runs)
Toss: RR bowl
Sanju Samson, who mentioned there was a bug going through the dressing room, says they are all feeling much better today. He's also done them a HUGE favour by winning a second successive toss. He says they've been batting 70% of their potential this IPL.
Pat Cummins says he wanted to bowl too - which is significant because they like batting first, they've had a lot of success batting first. So maybe this might still work in their favour. Markram and Unadkat are back in the XI. Here are the playing XIs.
The key match-ups
Trends
Welcome!
Answer to that Question up there - VERY crucial. We might be in for another playoff where it's win toss, win match. Because a) there's likely to be dew and b) in the interest of playing on a fresh pitch, its resulted in the ground having uneven dimensions.
One side all through will be significantly shorter than the other. Having a left-right batting combination going will be highly useful today. Also having bowlers who are defensively skilled enough to keep making the batters hit to the long boundary. RR showed that skill well in the Eliminator.
