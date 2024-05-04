Live blog - Siraj strikes early for RCB against GT

Will Jacks blew the Titans away when they met last week. That was the last match for both sides. Does that give RCB the upper hand mentally? RCB have a terrible record at home (49%) among games won.

More from Ashish Pant from the Chinnaswamy: "The teams had a slight taste of the Bengaluru traffic with their busses stuck in traffic near the venue. It rained for a few hours last evening, but no such threats today, though it is unusually humid.

Kohli had a long net session yesterday, with a specific focus on spinners. He did get out several times but also hit a few into the stands much to the delight of a few spectators in. Coming to today, it is expected to be another packed crowd. Most of the stands are already full, and there is a huge queue outside. Spencer and Vyshak marked their run-ups and even Ashish Nehra is having a bowl! The surface has a bit of grass on it. It's the one to the right of the centre strip."