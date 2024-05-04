Live blog - Siraj strikes early for RCB against GT

Live
Live blog - Siraj strikes early for RCB against GTBy Sreshth Shah
Miller-SRK begin turnaround
Between overs 8 to 11, both batters have enjoyed some luck but importantly have cashed in on them. Dayal, Karn Sharma and Green concede between them in 18 balls.
The fifty partnership also comes up, courtesy SRK's six over long on,
Big task for Miller, SRK
5.12 GT's run-rate after eight overs
These two have found some boundaries despite being tested by Green and Dayal. Just what GT needed after the horror powerplay. Tewatia, Rashid and Suthar (a very handy bat) are still left, along with the possibility of an impact sub batter. Therefore, there's no reason why GT can't finish at a score of 170+. This is the Chinnaswamy after all.
If they do use an impact batter now itself, then Shahrukh and Tewatia can bowl some overs if needed as a worst-case scenario.
A powerplay to forget
The Titans had the worst run-rate for IPL 2024 powerplays but this is a new low for them. Only 23 runs and three wickets lost in six overs! However, if they need some motivation, they don't need to look too far back. Yesterday, KKR crawled back from 28/3 and 57/5 to win by 24 runs.
Here's how the PP went:
Red for Green
Sai Sudharsan, the Titans' best batter this season, is also gone for a 14-ball 6 to Cameron Green. Interestingly, that's the first time in his IPL career Sai has been out in single digits. His wicket leaves the Titans in a deep hole. Titans 23/3 in six overs
Siraj on fire!
Some lateral movement in Siraj's deliveries tonight. It was enough to get Saha to edge a rising delivery behind. And it is enough to force Gill to slice a shot to deep point.
That's Gill's third-single digit score in four IPL innings and No. 4 Shahrukh Khan is in now.
Shahrukh gets a four first ball to finally earn GT a boundary after 3.6 overs, but perhaps aptly, it was not in control, as Siraj got him to inside-edge a ball very nearly onto his stumps.
GT 14/2 in four overs and here's Ashish Pant again with some thoughts from the ground: It rained for three hours yesterday and the covered pitch seems to have retained some moisture. Coupled with the greenish tinge, the seamers have enjoyed proceedings. Siraj has found his lengths right away and that swing that was missing earlier. The Gill dismissal was all down to the seam movement.
Gill, Sudharsan need to be quick
The Titans were never explosive up top, but this season in particular has been very bad. Their powerplay economy of 7.91 is the worst of all teams, as is their boundary percentage of 18.1%.
Last two seasons, their powerplay run rate of 7.70 (in 2022) and 8.70 (in 2023) were close to that season's averages for all teams. In IPL 2024, though, the gap between their RR of 7.91 and the season's average powerplay RR (9.48) is jarring.
Another matter of concern is the strike-rates of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Of all batters in IPL 2024 to face 100+ balls in the powerplay, they are the only two people with strike-rates of under 140. The early wickets haven't helped either.
Siraj owns Saha battle
Wriddhiman Saha's woes continue and he also confirms that he is Mohammed Siraj's bunny. Out for the fourth time in seven innings to the quick.
Stat alert: This was only Siraj's third powerplay wicket in IPL 2024 - in what is his worst season as a bowler.
Yash Dayal also bowls a boundary-less third over. GT 7/1 in 3 overs with zero fours/sixes.
A watchful first over
Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh starts proceedings like the previous game. That time he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over itself. This time no wicket, but five dots, which is quite awesome in itself.
GT 1/0 in one over, with Siraj from the other end.
How GT could bounce back
Wasim Jaffer and Mitchell McClenaghan said in the video preview that GT shouldn't use three spinners again, but looks like they have gone with three anyway.
They have bolstered their fast bowling though with left-arm quick Josh Little replacing Azmatullah Omarzai, who is more of a seam-bowling allrounder. Omarzai could swing it both ways but we haven't seen much impact from him. Maybe Little can get them the breakthroughs with the left-armer's angle + his swing.
'Talk is to win 4 in 4'
That is a confident Shubman Gill after losing the toss. His side has been asked to bat first by RCB. Two changes: Josh Little for Omarzai, debutant Manav Suthar, a left-arm orthodox spinner, replaces an injured Sai Kishore.
Although chasing was expected for the toss winner, this time Faf du Plessis says he was 50-50 about how the surface would play after yesterday's rain. He feels the batters are in good touch. No changes.
Match preview: Kohli vs Titans spinners again
Can Titans exact revenge?
Will Jacks blew the Titans away when they met last week. That was the last match for both sides. Does that give RCB the upper hand mentally? RCB have a terrible record at home (49%) among games won.
RESULT
Gujarat Titans
200/3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
(16/20 ov, T:201) 206/1
RCB won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
More from Ashish Pant from the Chinnaswamy: "The teams had a slight taste of the Bengaluru traffic with their busses stuck in traffic near the venue. It rained for a few hours last evening, but no such threats today, though it is unusually humid.
Kohli had a long net session yesterday, with a specific focus on spinners. He did get out several times but also hit a few into the stands much to the delight of a few spectators in. Coming to today, it is expected to be another packed crowd. Most of the stands are already full, and there is a huge queue outside. Spencer and Vyshak marked their run-ups and even Ashish Nehra is having a bowl! The surface has a bit of grass on it. It's the one to the right of the centre strip."
Collateral damage to the MI trade?
The joke doing the rounds is that the three teams involved in completing the Hardik move between seasons are all at the bottom three of the points table. Remember, MI could do the trade only after getting Cameron Green traded out to RCB. And of course, the Titans have never been the same since Hardik's exit and Shami's unavailability.
But enough of Hardik chat. Believe it or not, no team in IPL 2024 is yet eliminated with RCB having a theoretical chance to qualify and the Titans needing 4 wins out of 4 to make a strong claim to the top four. A lot is riding on today's game, and with the action returning to Bengaluru, we could be back seeing lots of runs after a string of middling totals in the last few nights.
0 Wins by teams batting first in Bengaluru since IPL 2023
