Live Blog - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - Dhawan keeps Kings going

Live
Live Blog - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - Dhawan keeps Kings goingBy Ashish Pant
Yash Dayal: Frugal in the powerplay
On one of the best batting strips in the country, Yash Dayal has just come in and bowled three overs for ten runs in the powerplay. It was the lengths that did the job for him. He kept the ball short of a good length 12 out of 18 times and went for just four runs with those. There was not a lot of swing on offer, but he made sure to keep the ball as close to the batter, not giving much room.
Dayal doesn't have the happiest of memories at Chinnaswamy (I mean which bowler does). The only other T20 game was against RCB last year when he was with Gujarat Titans and conceded 1 for 39 off his four overs. He's quickly learned and come back well. Now to finish off.
The RCB fielders backing the bowlers
Hemant Brar, our eyes and ears from the ground pings: The match didn’t start on a good note for RCB as Glenn Maxwell gifted the visitors a boundary off the first ball when he dived over the ball at mid-off. But since then the fielding has been top-notch. Dinesh Karthik put in a sliding stop early on. Virat Kohli has been patrolling in the covers, always looking to attack the ball, and getting the crowd going. Yash Dayal then made a great stop at deep third. And just now Karthik nailed a direct hit. That’s exactly the kind of support the bowlers need, especially at the Chinnaswamy.
How many do Punjab Kings need?
Bairstow: Two fours and out!
Jonny Bairstow's indifferent form continues. He gets off the mark with a heave wide of mid-on for his first four and follows it up with a crash through point, but falls the very next ball. It was a length ball on off which Bairstow wanted to deposit through the on-side. But, he could only manage a top-edge for Kohli to take a simple catch around short cover.
Prabhsimran Singh comes in at No. 3 and starts up with a solid punch down the ground, while Dayal continues to impress with another two-run over.
Punjab Kings 24 for 1 after four overs
And we're away!
A four first ball, which really should have been a single. Not a lot of swing on offer for Mohammed Siraj who goes on the fuller side just outside off. Dhawan drives to the right of Glenn Maxwell at mid-off, who dives over the ball. Yash Dayal follows up with a stellar second over, going for just a couple of runs.
Punjab Kings: 8 for 0 after two overs
Will the stars align for RCB?
Five games in and no home team has lost a game so far. RCB will dearly want to continue with that trend. Their fans have flocked in huge numbers. There is still close to 20 minutes to go for play to start and the ground is packed to the rafters with the red RCB flags in abundance. There should be some early swing available for Siraj, who along with Yash Dayalwill want to extract some advantage. A big opening stand is what Kings will be eyeing with Dhawan and Bairstow. The average first-innings score in Bengaluru last year was 196, so a big first innings is essential for Kings.
It is a centre pitch that they are playing on today. The boundaries are 60m square on either side and 70m straight down the ground. The pitch, as expected, looks a belter.
Not long before the start. As we wait how about you go through Hemant Brar's preview for the game.
RCB win the toss and field
Much to the delight of the home fans who have packed the stadium. Both teams are unchanged. Faf du Plessis, however, did say that they might make a change or two in the substitutes. He also said they will have to be wary of not losing wickets in clusters. Shikhar Dhawan also wanted to field first, but is happy to do whatever is in front of him.
RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Johnny Bairstow, Prabhsmran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa
Comforts of home?
Did I just type comforts of home first up? Most teams do love to play at home, but that hasn’t always been the case with RCB who will play three back-to-back games starting today. The numbers suggest they have rarely been fully at home here. Playing in Bengaluru, they have 40 wins and as many losses. Compare this with Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk - 46 wins and 19 losses - or Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede - 49 wins and 29 losses - and the difference is stark. Perhaps it is no coincidence that when they made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, from 2020 to 2022, they did not play a single match at the Chinnaswamy. Hemant Brar has more on this.
All roads lead to M Chinnaswamy…
Like they always do when Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in town. RCB did not have the best of starts as they went down to CSK in their opening fixture of IPL 2024. But they are back in the comforts of home and will want to get on the board nice and quick. Who’s at the other end? That will be Punjab Kings who have started strong with a win against Delhi Capitals.
Who are the people to keep an eye on? For starters, Virat Kohli is back in one of his favourite venues where he has scored runs for fun. In 82 IPL games, he has 2700 runs with four centuries and 20 fifties while averaging 39.13. Then there is also Faf du Plessis who will want to get among the runs, along with Rajat Patidar. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik will want to continue their finishing form. For Kings, they have the hitters in Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh and in Bengaluru, they could prove to be a handful.
