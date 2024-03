Live Blog - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - Dhawan keeps Kings going

On one of the best batting strips in the country, Yash Dayal has just come in and bowled three overs for ten runs in the powerplay. It was the lengths that did the job for him. He kept the ball short of a good length 12 out of 18 times and went for just four runs with those. There was not a lot of swing on offer, but he made sure to keep the ball as close to the batter, not giving much room.