Live Blog - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - Dhawan keeps Kings going

Five games in and no home team has lost a game so far. RCB will dearly want to continue with that trend. Their fans have flocked in huge numbers. There is still close to 20 minutes to go for play to start and the ground is packed to the rafters with the red RCB flags in abundance. There should be some early swing available for Siraj, who along with Yash Dayalwill want to extract some advantage. A big opening stand is what Kings will be eyeing with Dhawan and Bairstow. The average first-innings score in Bengaluru last year was 196, so a big first innings is essential for Kings.