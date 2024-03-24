RCB come home, but power-packed Kings might hold the advantage

The Chinnaswamy seems to be tailor-made for the visitors' batting line-up, and they carry the confidence of an opening win while RCB look to bounce back from defeat vs CSK

Match details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Bengaluru, 1930 IST (1400 GMT)

Big Picture

After a defeat at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings , RCB are set to begin a three-match stretch at home. Over the years, their attempts to make the M Chinnaswamy Stadium a fortress have not borne fruit, and it is not going to be any easier on Monday when they face Punjab Kings.

The Chinnaswamy is known for its flat pitches and high-scoring games, and Kings' batting line-up - packed with power-hitters - seems to be tailor-made for it. They will also carry the confidence of having won their opening match against Delhi Capitals , where most of their batters looked in good nick.

Against CSK, RCB's batting had come undone against Mustafizur Rahman's offcutters. Kings, too, have a left-arm seamer in Arshdeep Singh who has an offcutter and a recently developed legcutter. While Kings will be hoping he plays a similar role for them, the ball is unlikely to grip at the Chinnaswamy, especially during a night game.

The silver lining for RCB in their defeat to CSK was Anuj Rawat 's performance. After they were reduced to 78 for 5, Rawat smashed 48 off 25 to revive the innings. If he can make regular contributions, it will help RCB solve their death-overs troubles; they were the second-slowest batting side in that phase last season.

Team news

RCB could consider bringing in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph, while Kings are expected to continue with the winning combination.

Impact Player strategy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru



If RCB bat first, Dinesh Karthik starts, with Yash Dayal coming in as Impact Player in the second innings. If they bowl first, Yash Dayal features in the playing XI, with Karthik replacing him during the chase.

Probable XII: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Faf du Plessis (capt), 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Cameron Green, 6 Anuj Rawat (wk), 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Reece Topley/Alzarri Joseph, 9 Karn Sharma, 10 Mayank Dagar, 11 Mohammed Siraj, 12 Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings



If they bat first, Prabhsimran Singh slots in the XI. Arshdeep Singh will replace him in the second innings. Vice versa, if they bowl first.

Probable XII: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Prabhsimran Singh, 4 Sam Curran, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Rahul Chahar, 12 Arshdeep Singh

Stats that matter

Kagiso Rabada has a great record against the RCB batters. Against Faf du Plessis: 16 runs in 13 balls, two dismissals. Against Virat Kohli: 27 runs in 24 balls, three dismissals. Against Glenn Maxwell: 23 runs in 20 balls, two dismissals. Against Karthik: 14 runs in 19 balls, three dismissals.

Harpreet Brar has been Kings' go-to bowler in the middle overs (7 to 16). Among those who bowled at least ten overs in that phase last season, Brar's economy of 6.18 was the best. He has a favourable match-up against Maxwell, dismissing him three times in 14 balls. But du Plessis has taken him for 79 runs off 46 balls without getting dismissed.

Jonny Bairstow has a strike rate of over 200 against each of Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Maxwell. He has a combined 101 runs in 42 balls against them without getting out even once.

Kohli has enjoyed batting against Arshdeep and Harshal Patel. Against Arshdeep, he has 44 runs off 23 balls without being dismissed, and against Harshal, 43 in 27 balls for one dismissal. Rahul Chahar, though, has been able to keep him quiet, giving away only 32 runs in 37 balls while getting him out once.

Karthik has hit Sam Curran for 59 runs in 23 balls without being dismissed.

Pitch and conditions

Since the start of 2018, teams have scored at 9.42 per over at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the highest scoring rate at any venue that has hosted at least five IPL games. Don't expect anything different on Monday.

The temperature will be around 28C, with no dew expected.

Quotes