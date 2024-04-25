Live report - SRH vs RCB - Can Royal Challengers stop the Sunrisers juggernaut?

Apart from Bhuvneshwar (4 dismissals) no other SRH bowler has dismissed Kohli more than once despite playing a lot of games against the likes of Cummins, Natarajan, Unadkat.

But SRH don't start with Bhuvi. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for the first over and concedes 10. When Bhuvneshwar comes for the second over, it is du Plessis who takes him down three fours. Cummins then replaces Abhishek, but the hammering continues, this time by Kohli for more fours!