Live
41st Match (N), Hyderabad, April 25, 2024, Indian Premier League
RCB chose to bat.

Current RR: 14.62
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB 208
Updated 8 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - SRH vs RCB - Can Royal Challengers stop the Sunrisers juggernaut?

By Sreshth Shah

Kohli-Faf start strong!

Apart from Bhuvneshwar (4 dismissals) no other SRH bowler has dismissed Kohli more than once despite playing a lot of games against the likes of Cummins, Natarajan, Unadkat.
But SRH don't start with Bhuvi. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for the first over and concedes 10. When Bhuvneshwar comes for the second over, it is du Plessis who takes him down three fours. Cummins then replaces Abhishek, but the hammering continues, this time by Kohli for more fours!
RCB 24/0 in two overs
Time Out with Tom Moody, Varun Aaron

Unchanged RCB bat first

42.9 Win percentage of Faf du Plessis as RCB captain
So RCB have decided to put on a score. SRH batting first have been a mean machine, so today we shall see how they do chasing a target. In IPL 2024, SRH have won 1 game (CSK) and lost 1 game (KKR) chasing.
RCB are unchanged. And Jaydev Unadkat will make his 100th IPL appearance today, replacing Washington Sundar at SRH.
Runs from Kohli today?

It's been three games since Virat Kohli last got a fifty for RCB. But today the tide could change since Hyderabad is one of his favourite venues.
Last time he played SRH here, he scored a 63-ball century in May 2023. He also has 50-plus scores in each of his last three T20 appearances here, which includes 63 against Australia in 2023 and 94* against West Indies in 2019.
Win Probability
RCB 75.07%
RCBSRH
100%50%100%RCB InningsSRH Innings

Current Over 3 • RCB 39/0

Live Forecast: RCB 208
Powered by Smart Stats
RCB Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
V Kohli
not out189
F du Plessis
not out217
Total39(0 wkts; 2.4 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR871140.698
KKR752101.206
SRH752100.914
LSG853100.148
CSK84480.415
DC9458-0.386
GT9458-0.974
MI8356-0.227
PBKS8264-0.292
RCB8172-1.046
Full Table
