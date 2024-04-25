Live
Live report - SRH vs RCB - Can Royal Challengers stop the Sunrisers juggernaut?By Sreshth Shah
Kohli-Faf start strong!
Apart from Bhuvneshwar (4 dismissals) no other SRH bowler has dismissed Kohli more than once despite playing a lot of games against the likes of Cummins, Natarajan, Unadkat.
But SRH don't start with Bhuvi. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for the first over and concedes 10. When Bhuvneshwar comes for the second over, it is du Plessis who takes him down three fours. Cummins then replaces Abhishek, but the hammering continues, this time by Kohli for more fours!
RCB 24/0 in two overs
Time Out with Tom Moody, Varun Aaron
Unchanged RCB bat first
42.9 Win percentage of Faf du Plessis as RCB captain
So RCB have decided to put on a score. SRH batting first have been a mean machine, so today we shall see how they do chasing a target. In IPL 2024, SRH have won 1 game (CSK) and lost 1 game (KKR) chasing.
RCB are unchanged. And Jaydev Unadkat will make his 100th IPL appearance today, replacing Washington Sundar at SRH.
Runs from Kohli today?
It's been three games since Virat Kohli last got a fifty for RCB. But today the tide could change since Hyderabad is one of his favourite venues.
Last time he played SRH here, he scored a 63-ball century in May 2023. He also has 50-plus scores in each of his last three T20 appearances here, which includes 63 against Australia in 2023 and 94* against West Indies in 2019.
RCB brace for SRH fire
Have the wounds of this match healed for RCB? They sure need to find a way as they look to break a six-game losing streak against the side that pummeled their bowlers for the highest IPL score of all time. The one-run defeat in Kolkata was demoralising too. But they shouldn't lose hope, because there's still a chance for them to finish as high as third!
