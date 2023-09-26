Matches (11)
Match delayed by rain
3rd ODI (D/N), Bristol, September 26, 2023, Ireland tour of England
England FlagEngland
(31/50 ov) 280/4
Ireland FlagIreland

Ireland chose to field.

Current RR: 9.03
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 47/1 (9.40)
Report

Ireland bowl first as Theo van Woerkom makes ODI debut

Scrimshaw, Kohler-Cadmore omitted from England XI for final match of summer

Vithushan Ehantharajah
26-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Paul Stirling bats in the Ireland nets&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PA Photos/Getty Images

Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl vs England
Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final ODI as the English international home summer comes to an end at Bristol.
Following defeat in the second ODI at Trent Bridge over the weekend, Paul Stirling decided Ireland's best chance of squaring the series was to chase at a traditionally fast-scoring ground, with left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom handed a full debut.
For England, left-arm quick Luke Wood comes in for his first appearance of the series as the only change from the victorious XI over the weekend having recovered from tonsilitis. He replaces George Scrimshaw, who returned figures of 3 for 66 in Nottingham, coming good after a nervous start. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a late addition to the squad who was mooted for a spot in the XI, sits out.
Speaking on Monday, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick stated this was a final opportunity for players to make a case to be one of England's reserves for the upcoming World Cup. Jofra Archer will be the only travelling reserve, flying out with the squad on Wednesday evening.
The likes of Will Jacks and Sam Hain have the chance to strengthen their cases after 94 and 89, respectively, while Test openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and T20 World Cup winner Phil Salt can also push their causes for the batting reserve spots.
"Having not named anything yet and looking at what we're going to potentially do, there's opportunity for people to stake a claim, isn't there?" Trescothick said. "A couple made it in the second game against Ireland, and there's another opportunity [on Tuesday] - so, who can put their hand up and make themselves available should they need to bring anyone in."
Despite rain in the morning, the weather is expected to play fair, with a brief shower scheduled for later this afternoon.
England 1 Phil Salt, 2 Will Jacks, 3 Zak Crawley (capt), 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Sam Hain, 6 Jamie Smith (wk), 7 Brydon Carse, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Tom Hartley, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Matt Potts
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Theo van Woerkom, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Craig Young 11 Josh Little
Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
caught6128
WG Jacks
bowled3921
Z Crawley
caught5142
BM Duckett
not out10778
SR Hain
caught1718
Extras(lb 3, nb 1, w 1)
Total280(4 wkts; 31 ovs)
