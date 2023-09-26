Ireland bowl first as Theo van Woerkom makes ODI debut

Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl vs England

Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final ODI as the English international home summer comes to an end at Bristol.

Following defeat in the second ODI at Trent Bridge over the weekend, Paul Stirling decided Ireland's best chance of squaring the series was to chase at a traditionally fast-scoring ground, with left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom handed a full debut.

For England, left-arm quick Luke Wood comes in for his first appearance of the series as the only change from the victorious XI over the weekend having recovered from tonsilitis. He replaces George Scrimshaw, who returned figures of 3 for 66 in Nottingham, coming good after a nervous start. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a late addition to the squad who was mooted for a spot in the XI, sits out.

Speaking on Monday, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick stated this was a final opportunity for players to make a case to be one of England's reserves for the upcoming World Cup. Jofra Archer will be the only travelling reserve, flying out with the squad on Wednesday evening.

The likes of Will Jacks and Sam Hain have the chance to strengthen their cases after 94 and 89, respectively, while Test openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and T20 World Cup winner Phil Salt can also push their causes for the batting reserve spots.

"Having not named anything yet and looking at what we're going to potentially do, there's opportunity for people to stake a claim, isn't there?" Trescothick said. "A couple made it in the second game against Ireland, and there's another opportunity [on Tuesday] - so, who can put their hand up and make themselves available should they need to bring anyone in."

Despite rain in the morning, the weather is expected to play fair, with a brief shower scheduled for later this afternoon.

England 1 Phil Salt, 2 Will Jacks, 3 Zak Crawley (capt), 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Sam Hain, 6 Jamie Smith (wk), 7 Brydon Carse, 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Tom Hartley, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Matt Potts