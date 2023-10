Who has scored the most runs in one ODI World Cup?

This question came about when you spotted that the website's list of the highest run-aggregates in ODIs , which goes down to 650, did not include any matches in which both sides lost ten wickets. But the highest in which 20 wickets went down just misses that list: there were 642 runs in a 2016-17 match in Greater Noida , when Afghanistan were all out for 338 off the last ball of their innings, and Ireland replied with 304 in 47.3 overs.