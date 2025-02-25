Ireland opt to bowl after rain delay, hand Tim Tector debut

Paul Stirling put Zimbabwe in to bat in Harare after toss was delayed by 45 minutes by rain which reduced the game to an 18-over contest. Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe captain, said that he would've bowled first too because of the rain, but that his team would not let toss dictate the result of the final game of their home summer. The hosts come into the game with a 1-0 series lead and cannot lose the series as the first game was washed out.