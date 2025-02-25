Matches (8)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd T20I at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Harare, February 25, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
4:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 293 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 151.81 SR
BJ Bennett
10 M • 256 Runs • 25.6 Avg • 126.73 SR
LJ Tucker
8 M • 167 Runs • 23.86 Avg • 116.78 SR
GH Dockrell
10 M • 157 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 133.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 16.33 SR
T Gwandu
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 12.09 SR
CA Young
6 M • 14 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 9 SR
B White
8 M • 5 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 22.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3103
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days25 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Ireland in Zimbabwe News

Munyonga takes Zimbabwe home in tight finish

Craig Young's four-wicket haul in vain as Zimbabwe take a 1-0 lead in the series

Little, Young trouble Zimbabwe before rain has the final say

Ryan Burl did some repair work for the hosts after a woeful powerplay, helping them to 77 for 5 in their nine

Zimbabwe, Ireland look to utilise three-match series with T20 World Cup in mind

While Ireland have already qualified for the big tournament, Zimbabwe need to make it out of the Africa qualifiers this year

Ben Curran's maiden ODI ton leads Zimbabwe to 2-1 series win

Craig Ervine also starred with an unbeaten 69 as the hosts wrapped up the third ODI with 63 balls to spare

All-round Campher, Stirling help Ireland draw level

Campher first picked up three wickets and then added 144 with Stirling, who scored an excellent 89, to steer the chase

