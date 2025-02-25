Matches (8)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd T20I at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
L
L
NR
W
Ireland
L
L
W
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM10 M • 293 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 151.81 SR
ZIM10 M • 256 Runs • 25.6 Avg • 126.73 SR
IRE8 M • 167 Runs • 23.86 Avg • 116.78 SR
IRE10 M • 157 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 133.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 16.33 SR
ZIM7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 12.09 SR
IRE6 M • 14 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 9 SR
IRE8 M • 5 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 22.8 SR
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3103
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|25 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
