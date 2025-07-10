Matches (21)
Knights vs Leinster, 24th Match at Dublin, INTER-PRO T20, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
24th Match, Dublin, July 10, 2025, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
Northern Knights FlagNorthern Knights

#2

187/9
Leinster Lightning FlagLeinster Lightning

#1

(19.2/20 ov, T:188) 188/8

Leinster won by 2 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
85 (47)
tim-tector
Scorecard summary
Northern Knights 187/9(20 overs)
Morgan Topping
51 (33)
Gavin Hoey
4/27 (4)
Thomas Mayes
46 (29)
Reuben Wilson
2/34 (3)
Leinster Lightning 188/8(19.2 overs)
Tim Tector
85 (47)
Thomas Mayes
3/20 (3.2)
Harry Tector
48 (31)
Matthew Humphreys
2/39 (4)
Wasn't it great to finish the competition off with a last over finish. The Lightning might have started to get worried with those late wickets falling. Little settled those nerves.

Tim Tector was very impressive with the bat, and looked like it might have been back to back centuries for him. The Knights bowlers kept chipping away and almost pulled off the upset victory.

Although it wasn't enough in the end as the Lightning squeeze out a two wicket win in front of their home fans.

Tim Tector has been named the player of the match as his team pick up another 4 points for the win. This means that the Lighting have also brought up their team Fifty as that's their points total for the competition.

With this being the last game of the season, the IP20 trophy has been brought out of storage and is about to be presented to the Lightning as they retain the title.

They have been head and shoulders ahead of the other three teams and it's right that they get the chance to lift the trophy in front of their fans.

It's been a great four weeks, and I hope that you've enjoyed our coverage here on ESPNCricinfo. It been great to be able to bring you all the action.

There is going to be a little break before the remainer of the remainder of the IP50 games start again on the 13th of August. Hope that you can join me then.

Until then this is Justin saying goodbye as the sun starts setting her in Dublin. Goodnight!

19.2
6
Mayes to Little, SIX runs

it's all over! Little swings across the line, hits the ball high over the long-on boundary and the Lightning win!

Hmmm, this is certainly getting interesting as Little walks in at number 10

19.1
W
Mayes to Delany, OUT

Delany pushes the bat out at the ball, gets a little nick through to the keeper and the Umpires finger goes up. Wow.

David Delany c †Rock b Mayes 24 (13b 2x4 1x6 19m) SR: 184.61
19.1
1w
Mayes to Delany, 1 wide

around the wicket, just too far wide of off-stump

end of over 198 runs • 1 wicket
LEL: 181/7CRR: 9.52 RRR: 7.00
David Delany24 (12b 2x4 1x6)
Barry McCarthy1 (2b)
Cian Robertson 4-0-38-1
Sean Davey 4-0-46-0

Seven needed for the win off the last over, six for a superover. Any less then that and the Knights win....

18.6
1
Robertson to Delany, 1 run

muscles the ball out to deep mid-wicket to keep the strike

18.5
4
Robertson to Delany, FOUR runs

faster ball from Robertson, Delany is down on one knee and sweeps the ball down to the square leg boundary. Gets a huge round of applause from the home fans

18.4
2
Robertson to Delany, 2 runs

pulls the ball powerfully towards wide long-on, good running stop by the deep fielder

18.3
1
Robertson to McCarthy, 1 run

hacks the ball out through mid-wicket

18.2
Robertson to McCarthy, no run

on the front foot, McCarthy gets low and defends to extra cover

18.1
W
Robertson to Tector, OUT

bowled him! Tector looks to play across the line, it was the faster ball from Robertson and the stumps are struck once again. Huge cheer from the Knights and Tector has to go

Tim Tector b Robertson 85 (47b 8x4 4x6 84m) SR: 180.85
end of over 1810 runs
LEL: 173/6CRR: 9.61 RRR: 7.50
David Delany17 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Tim Tector85 (46b 8x4 4x6)
Sean Davey 4-0-46-0
Carson McCullough 4-0-43-2

Robertson to bowl the 19th over. 15 needed off the last 12 balls

17.6
4
Davey to Delany, FOUR runs

Delany swings hard at the ball, it comes off the outside edge and runs down to the fine third boundary. It's a bit streaky, although the Lightning won't mind...

17.5
1
Davey to Tector, 1 run

hit to long-on. Mayes crabs to his left to get in line and fields the ball

17.4
1
Davey to Delany, 1 run

strokes the ball along the ground to long-on. Humphreys in quickly again to keep them to a single

17.3
2
Davey to Delany, 2 runs

dropped! Delany flicks the ball towards deep mid-wicket. Robertson runs in off the boundary and slides to the ground trying to catch the ball. Can't hold on

17.2
1
Davey to Tector, 1 run

full ball, Humphreys runs across from mid-off. The long barrier comes out and he stops the ball

17.1
1
Davey to Delany, 1 run

gets on the front foot and pops the ball over the bowlers head. The ball lands safe in front of the on-rushing long-on

end of over 1712 runs
LEL: 163/6CRR: 9.58 RRR: 8.33
David Delany9 (5b 1x6)
Tim Tector83 (44b 8x4 4x6)
Carson McCullough 4-0-43-2
Thomas Mayes 3-0-13-2

Davey to bowl the 18th over

16.6
1lb
McCullough to Delany, 1 leg bye

the ball flicks the front pad and heads down the legside

16.5
6
McCullough to Delany, SIX runs

Delany gets the reverse sweep out and top edges the ball over the backward point boundary

16.4
1
McCullough to Tector, 1 run

edges the ball towards backward point and they run through quickly

16.3
1
McCullough to Delany, 1 run

pulls the ball down to long leg

16.2
2
McCullough to Delany, 2 runs

pulls the ball towards wide long-on. Comes back comfortable for the second

Read full commentary
Match details
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
TossLeinster Lightning, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Leinster
Tim Tector
Match days10 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
Ireland
Mark Hawthorne
Reserve Umpire
England
Connor McGarry
Match Referee
Ireland
Graham McCrea
PointsLeinster Lightning 4, Northern Knights 0
Leinster Innings
Player NameRB
TH Tector
bowled8547
C De Freitas
lbw01
HT Tector
bowled4831
S Lynch
caught56
LJ Tucker
bowled1512
GH Dockrell
bowled01
G Hoey
caught02
DC Delany
caught2413
BJ McCarthy
not out12
JB Little
not out61
Extras(lb 2, w 2)
Total188(8 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TeamMWLPTNRR
LEL12101501.648
NK1247210.260
REDS124720-0.629
NWW124720-1.225
Full Table