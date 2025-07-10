it's all over! Little swings across the line, hits the ball high over the long-on boundary and the Lightning win!
Knights vs Leinster, 24th Match at Dublin, INTER-PRO T20, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result
Leinster won by 2 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
Wasn't it great to finish the competition off with a last over finish. The Lightning might have started to get worried with those late wickets falling. Little settled those nerves.
Tim Tector was very impressive with the bat, and looked like it might have been back to back centuries for him. The Knights bowlers kept chipping away and almost pulled off the upset victory.
Although it wasn't enough in the end as the Lightning squeeze out a two wicket win in front of their home fans.
Tim Tector has been named the player of the match as his team pick up another 4 points for the win. This means that the Lighting have also brought up their team Fifty as that's their points total for the competition.
With this being the last game of the season, the IP20 trophy has been brought out of storage and is about to be presented to the Lightning as they retain the title.
They have been head and shoulders ahead of the other three teams and it's right that they get the chance to lift the trophy in front of their fans.
It's been a great four weeks, and I hope that you've enjoyed our coverage here on ESPNCricinfo. It been great to be able to bring you all the action.
There is going to be a little break before the remainer of the remainder of the IP50 games start again on the 13th of August. Hope that you can join me then.
Until then this is Justin saying goodbye as the sun starts setting her in Dublin. Goodnight!
Hmmm, this is certainly getting interesting as Little walks in at number 10
Delany pushes the bat out at the ball, gets a little nick through to the keeper and the Umpires finger goes up. Wow.
around the wicket, just too far wide of off-stump
Seven needed for the win off the last over, six for a superover. Any less then that and the Knights win....
muscles the ball out to deep mid-wicket to keep the strike
faster ball from Robertson, Delany is down on one knee and sweeps the ball down to the square leg boundary. Gets a huge round of applause from the home fans
pulls the ball powerfully towards wide long-on, good running stop by the deep fielder
hacks the ball out through mid-wicket
on the front foot, McCarthy gets low and defends to extra cover
bowled him! Tector looks to play across the line, it was the faster ball from Robertson and the stumps are struck once again. Huge cheer from the Knights and Tector has to go
Robertson to bowl the 19th over. 15 needed off the last 12 balls
Delany swings hard at the ball, it comes off the outside edge and runs down to the fine third boundary. It's a bit streaky, although the Lightning won't mind...
hit to long-on. Mayes crabs to his left to get in line and fields the ball
strokes the ball along the ground to long-on. Humphreys in quickly again to keep them to a single
dropped! Delany flicks the ball towards deep mid-wicket. Robertson runs in off the boundary and slides to the ground trying to catch the ball. Can't hold on
full ball, Humphreys runs across from mid-off. The long barrier comes out and he stops the ball
gets on the front foot and pops the ball over the bowlers head. The ball lands safe in front of the on-rushing long-on
Davey to bowl the 18th over
the ball flicks the front pad and heads down the legside
Delany gets the reverse sweep out and top edges the ball over the backward point boundary
edges the ball towards backward point and they run through quickly
pulls the ball down to long leg
pulls the ball towards wide long-on. Comes back comfortable for the second
|Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
|Toss
|Leinster Lightning, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|10 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Leinster Lightning 4, Northern Knights 0
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|85
|47
|lbw
|0
|1
|bowled
|48
|31
|caught
|5
|6
|bowled
|15
|12
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|24
|13
|not out
|1
|2
|not out
|6
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 2)
|Total
|188(8 wkts; 19.2 ovs)