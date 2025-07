Five wickets in five balls! Curtis Campher creates history

Campher, the Munster Reds captain, took his five wickets across his second and third overs as Warriors slumped from 87 for 5 to 88 all out in their chase of 189. Jared Wilson , the first of the five wickets, was out off the penultimate delivery of the 12th over when Campher got the ball to swing in and crash into off stump. Next ball, Graham Hume was trapped lbw on the back foot as another inswinger hit him on the pads. That put Campher on a hat-trick at the start of his next over, and it came when Andy McBrine miscued a slog towards deep midwicket on the first ball of the 14th over.