five in five! Yes, really. Campher comes around the wicket, Wilson looks to defend from the crease and the ball swings back in to distrub the stumps. The Reds run to the bowler to mob him. Five wicket in five balls, truly amazing.
Reds vs NW Warriors, 23rd Match at Dublin, INTER-PRO T20, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result
Wow, now that's how to finish a game. Campher only came on as the fifth bowler, and 15 balls later had taken five wicket in five balls and took his team to a 100 run win. What a great spell of bowling.
The Warrriors were struggling to keep up with the required run rate, and only three of their batters made it into double figures. That's not what you need when you are chasing 188.
The Reds took a risk by opening the bowling with Nabi, but he ripped out the top three, leaving it to his Captain to sweep away the tail.
You'll not be surprised to find out that Campher is also going to be taking away the player of the match award
The Warriors have kept up their streak of winning the first game of the festival and losing the other two.
What a finish to the first game of the day. The early finish means that we have a couple of hours until the Lightning take on the Knights. Please join me then
Until then, this is Justin Smyth saying bye from Pembroke
With the Reds winning by 100 runs, not only do they pick up 5 points for the win. They also have improved their run rate to go ahead of the Warriors into third place in the table
Josh Wilson is in at number eleven. Can Campher pick up a fifth?
make that four in four! Millar is back in the crease and pokes his bat at the ball, gets a little edge through to the keeper. Wow
and he gets the hatrick! McBrine launches the ball towards cow corner, doesn't get enough power in the shot to clear the fielder. Doheny uses his hand to shade his eyes from the sun and takes the catch
This is the hatrick ball for Campher
sweeps the ball around the corner and short fine leg stops the ball
tries to hit down the ground, the ball spins past the outside edge and the keeper takes off the bails. Luckily for MacBeth that his back foot was still grounded in the crease
looks to late cut the ball and misses
goes for it again, still doesn't hit it cleanly but manages to get some bat on the ball. They scamper through
doesn't connect with the reverse sweep
spins bat the off-stump and into the keepers gloves
Campher is on a hatrick! Hume is on the back foot in front of the stumps. The ball swings back in and hits him on the pad. Campher doesn't even turn round as he appeals and the finger goes up. Hume gone for a golden duck
Wilson's off-stump is knocked back. Looks to drive the ball into the covers. There is a big gap between bat and ball, the ball swings back in and does the damage to the stumps. Warriors lose their sixth
back of a length ball, doesn't rise off the pitch as much and McBrine pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket
pulls the ball a long way over cow corner. New ball please...
looks to drive the ball and plays down the wrong line. The ball bounces before the keeper and hits him on the knee! That looks sore, the ball runs towards short fine and they run through
leans back in the crease, swings across the line and plays the ball up to long-on
looks to swipe the ball forward. Plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through to the keepers gloves
looks to late cut the ball but is too late on the shot. Spins past the off-stump
Good thinking from White there
MacBeth looks to charge the bowler again. White sees him coming and bowls down the legside, the keeper takes off the bails and the batter is well out of the crease.
Steps out of the crease and turns the delivery into a full toss. Just clears the fielder at long on
clips the nball out towards cow corner
|Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
|Toss
|Munster Reds, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|10 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Munster Reds 5, North-West Warriors 0
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 2, w 3)
|Total
|88(10 wkts; 13.3 ovs)