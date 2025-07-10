Matches (21)
Reds vs NW Warriors, 23rd Match at Dublin, INTER-PRO T20, Jul 10 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match, Dublin, July 10, 2025, Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy
Munster Reds FlagMunster Reds

#3

188/7
North-West Warriors FlagNorth-West Warriors

#4

(13.3/20 ov, T:189) 88

Reds won by 100 runs

Player Of The Match
44 (24) & 5/16
curtis-campher
Scorecard summary
Munster Reds 188/7(20 overs)
Curtis Campher
44 (24)
Andy McBrine
3/24 (4)
Peter Moor
35 (16)
Graham Hume
2/30 (4)
North-West Warriors 88/10(13.3 overs)
Scott MacBeth
33 (22)
Curtis Campher
5/16 (2.3)
Andy McBrine
29 (26)
Bakhtyar Nabi
3/17 (4)
Wow, now that's how to finish a game. Campher only came on as the fifth bowler, and 15 balls later had taken five wicket in five balls and took his team to a 100 run win. What a great spell of bowling.

The Warrriors were struggling to keep up with the required run rate, and only three of their batters made it into double figures. That's not what you need when you are chasing 188.

The Reds took a risk by opening the bowling with Nabi, but he ripped out the top three, leaving it to his Captain to sweep away the tail.

You'll not be surprised to find out that Campher is also going to be taking away the player of the match award

The Warriors have kept up their streak of winning the first game of the festival and losing the other two.

What a finish to the first game of the day. The early finish means that we have a couple of hours until the Lightning take on the Knights. Please join me then

Until then, this is Justin Smyth saying bye from Pembroke

With the Reds winning by 100 runs, not only do they pick up 5 points for the win. They also have improved their run rate to go ahead of the Warriors into third place in the table

13.3
W
Campher to Josh Wilson, OUT

five in five! Yes, really. Campher comes around the wicket, Wilson looks to defend from the crease and the ball swings back in to distrub the stumps. The Reds run to the bowler to mob him. Five wicket in five balls, truly amazing.

Josh Wilson b Campher 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
Curtis Campher took five wickets in five balls
Josh Wilson is in at number eleven. Can Campher pick up a fifth?

13.2
W
Campher to Millar, OUT

make that four in four! Millar is back in the crease and pokes his bat at the ball, gets a little edge through to the keeper. Wow

Robbie Millar c †Hilton b Campher 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
13.1
W
Campher to McBrine, OUT

and he gets the hatrick! McBrine launches the ball towards cow corner, doesn't get enough power in the shot to clear the fielder. Doheny uses his hand to shade his eyes from the sun and takes the catch

Andy McBrine c Doheny b Campher 29 (26b 1x4 1x6) SR: 111.53
end of over 131 run
NWW: 88/7CRR: 6.76 RRR: 14.42
Ryan MacBeth0 (3b)
Andy McBrine29 (25b 1x4 1x6)
Ben White 3-0-18-1
Curtis Campher 2-0-16-2

This is the hatrick ball for Campher

12.6
White to MacBeth, no run

sweeps the ball around the corner and short fine leg stops the ball

12.5
White to MacBeth, no run

tries to hit down the ground, the ball spins past the outside edge and the keeper takes off the bails. Luckily for MacBeth that his back foot was still grounded in the crease

12.4
White to MacBeth, no run

looks to late cut the ball and misses

12.3
1
White to McBrine, 1 run

goes for it again, still doesn't hit it cleanly but manages to get some bat on the ball. They scamper through

12.2
White to McBrine, no run

doesn't connect with the reverse sweep

12.1
White to McBrine, no run

spins bat the off-stump and into the keepers gloves

end of over 129 runs • 2 wickets
NWW: 87/7CRR: 7.25 RRR: 12.75
Andy McBrine28 (22b 1x4 1x6)
Curtis Campher 2-0-16-2
Ben White 2-0-17-1
11.6
W
Campher to Hume, OUT

Campher is on a hatrick! Hume is on the back foot in front of the stumps. The ball swings back in and hits him on the pad. Campher doesn't even turn round as he appeals and the finger goes up. Hume gone for a golden duck

Graham Hume lbw b Campher 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
11.5
W
Campher to Wilson, OUT

Wilson's off-stump is knocked back. Looks to drive the ball into the covers. There is a big gap between bat and ball, the ball swings back in and does the damage to the stumps. Warriors lose their sixth

Jared Wilson b Campher 0 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
11.4
1
Campher to McBrine, 1 run

back of a length ball, doesn't rise off the pitch as much and McBrine pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket

11.3
6
Campher to McBrine, SIX runs

pulls the ball a long way over cow corner. New ball please...

11.2
1b
Campher to Wilson, 1 bye

looks to drive the ball and plays down the wrong line. The ball bounces before the keeper and hits him on the knee! That looks sore, the ball runs towards short fine and they run through

11.1
1
Campher to McBrine, 1 run

leans back in the crease, swings across the line and plays the ball up to long-on

end of over 119 runs • 1 wicket
NWW: 78/5CRR: 7.09 RRR: 12.33
Jared Wilson0 (2b)
Andy McBrine20 (19b 1x4)
Ben White 2-0-17-1
Curtis Campher 1-0-8-0
10.6
White to Wilson, no run

looks to swipe the ball forward. Plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through to the keepers gloves

10.5
White to Wilson, no run

looks to late cut the ball but is too late on the shot. Spins past the off-stump

Good thinking from White there

10.5
1W
White to MacBeth, 1 wide, OUT

MacBeth looks to charge the bowler again. White sees him coming and bowls down the legside, the keeper takes off the bails and the batter is well out of the crease.

Scott MacBeth st †Hilton b White 33 (22b 2x4 3x6) SR: 150
10.4
6
White to MacBeth, SIX runs

Steps out of the crease and turns the delivery into a full toss. Just clears the fielder at long on

10.3
1
White to McBrine, 1 run

clips the nball out towards cow corner

Match details
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
TossMunster Reds, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Reds
Curtis Campher
Match days10 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Connor McGarry
Ireland
Mark Hawthorne
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
Jonathan Kennedy
Match Referee
Ireland
Graham McCrea
PointsMunster Reds 5, North-West Warriors 0
NW Warriors Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Topping
caught88
A Balbirnie
caught109
Jake Egan
bowled25
AR McBrine
caught2926
G Roulston
bowled01
SJ MacBeth
stumped3322
J Wilson
bowled04
GI Hume
lbw01
R MacBeth
not out03
RI Millar
caught01
Josh Wilson
bowled01
Extras(b 1, lb 2, w 3)
Total88(10 wkts; 13.3 ovs)
Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy

TeamMWLPTNRR
LEL12101501.648
NK1247210.260
REDS124720-0.629
NWW124720-1.225
Full Table