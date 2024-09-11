Aimee Maguire, Gaby Lewis star as Ireland cling on in thriller

Ireland 155 for 7 (Lewis 72) beat England 153 (Beaumont 52, A Maguire 5-19) by three wickets (DLS)

Ireland's women held their nerve in an exhilarating finish to their ODI series in Belfast, as Alana Dalzell overcame a team hat-trick in Mady Villiers' final over to strike a last-ball four, and seal her team's first victory over England since 2001.

The winning moment was aided by a terrible misfield from Hollie Armitage at long-on, who ran past her attempted gather while looking into the sun, with nothing less than a boundary needed for victory.

Up until that moment, Ireland's cruise towards victory had seemingly been derailed by a collapse of five for 13 in 22 balls - including three in three, as Villiers bowled both Alice Tector and Jane Maguire for first-ball ducks after Una Raymond-Hoey had been run out coming for a second run.

And yet, Ireland's result was richly deserved, not least after the efforts of Aimee Maguire , who landed a five-wicket haul just two days after her 18th birthday, and Gaby Lewis , who top-scored with 72 from 56 balls, and whose dismissal at 137 for 3 was the cue for her team's jitters.

After a four-and-a-half-hour rain delay, the skies cleared sufficiently for a 25-over contest, which was then reduced to 22 a side after a further interruption early in England's innings.

As it transpired, Ireland needed only 20.5 overs to roll England aside for 153, with Maguire - the left-arm spinner - claiming career-best figures of 5 for 19 in 3.5 overs.

England had won very comfortably in the opening two fixtures, with their senior pros, Kate Cross and Tammy Beaumont, the stand-out performers with 6 for 30 and 150 not out respectively.

And though Beaumont was once again England's stand-out batter, with 52 from 42 balls, the support proved to be lacking from the rest of the order, and Maguire was primed to take advantage.

Emma Lamb was the first wicket to fall, brilliantly caught by Maguire's sister, Jane, at cover, to end a disappointing series with scores of 4, 18 and now 11. Hollie Armitage then over-reached on a sweep to be caught behind for 15 (65 for 2), but England still seemed well placed when Beaumont reached her fifty from 39 balls, the fastest of her career.

However, Jane Maguire made the key breakthrough three balls later, as Beaumont holed out to deep midwicket, before her sister launched her killer spell with the first-ball dismissal of Freya Kemp, who ran past a slog to be stumped for 3.

Paige Scholfield had been badly dropped in the deep on 16, but Orla Prendergast's error was not costly, as Aimee Maguire lured her into a big swipe across the line to be bowled for 21. Freya Sargent continued the spin dominance as Bess Heath top-edged to short fine leg, and the collapse had reached crisis proportions at 118 for 7 as Cross dragged on for 3 to give Aimee Maguire her third.

Ryana Macdonald-Gay stopped the rot with a cameo of 17 from 13 before falling to Prendergast, whereupon Aimee Maguire picked off Mady Villiers and Lauren Filer in the space of five balls to complete her superb spell.

In reply, Lewis set the tempo in emphatic fashion, dominating the powerplay with five early boundaries to set Ireland on their way. Aimee Hunter contributed a run-a-ball 18 before she was bowled by Kemp at 51 for 1 after 6.2 overs, and though Prendergast was kept to 11 from 14 before falling lbw to Villiers, Lewis' 41-ball half-century had her side in total command going into the back-end of the innings.