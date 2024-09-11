Matches (13)
IRE Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI at Belfast, IRE Women vs ENG Wome, Sep 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Belfast, September 11, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 85.3 SR
L Paul
10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 63.7 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 392 Runs • 56 Avg • 92.89 SR
FG Kemp
2 M • 91 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 137.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AN Kelly
9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 21.55 SR
FA Sargent
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 35.45 SR
KL Cross
9 M • 17 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 24.58 SR
L Filer
6 M • 6 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Match details
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Series
England Women tour of Ireland
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024
Match numberWODI no. 1407
Hours of play (local time)10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
Match days11 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W20135281.544
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
IND-W12101211.062
NZ-W1888180.392
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W172136-2.053
Full Table