IRE Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI at Belfast, IRE Women vs ENG Wome, Sep 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Belfast, September 11, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
W
W
L
L
L
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 85.3 SR
IRE-W10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 63.7 SR
ENG-W10 M • 392 Runs • 56 Avg • 92.89 SR
ENG-W2 M • 91 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 137.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 21.55 SR
IRE-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 35.45 SR
ENG-W9 M • 17 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 24.58 SR
ENG-W6 M • 6 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 37 SR
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WODI no. 1407
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.45 start, First Session 10.45-13.55, Interval 13.55-14.25, Second Session 14.25-17.35
|Match days
|11 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
