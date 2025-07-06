Matches (5)
Los Angeles vs SF, 30th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
30th Match (N), Lauderhill, July 06, 2025, Major League Cricket
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders

#6

(19/19 ov) 243/3
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns

#3

(18.5/19 ov, T:245) 233

Los Angeles won by 11 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
118 (58)
andre-fletcher
Cricinfo's MVP
113.6 ptsImpact List
andre-fletcher
97

Fletcher and Rutherford's 97-run partnership is LAKR's highest for the 2nd wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 58 between Jason Roy and Unmukt Chand

Scorecard summary
Los Angeles Knight Riders 243/3(19 overs)
Andre Fletcher
118 (58)
Hassan Khan
1/43 (4)
Alex Hales
58 (26)
Xavier Bartlett
1/44 (4)
San Francisco Unicorns 233/9(18.5 overs)
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
92 (40)
Karthik Gattepalli
3/31 (4)
Hammad Azam
38 (27)
Jason Holder
2/28 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Andre Fletcher
LAKR113.6118(58)117.64113.6---
Karthik Gattepalli
LAKR113.29---3/315.1113.29
Alex Hales
LAKR76.0358(26)67.876.03---
Jason Holder
LAKR75.49---2/282.1275.49
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
SF67.8592(40)116.5667.85---
t's been a run-fest, boundaries galore! First, Andre Fletcher lit up the ground with some extraordinary hitting, scoring a wonderful century. Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford kept their end of the bargain too. In reply, Unicorns stuttered and stammered in the powerplay but then Hassan Khan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi launched a counter-attack and it paid off. They crawled their way back into the game and kept LAKR on their toes. Hammad Azam hung around for a while and Xavier Bartlett almost pulled it off. It was a thrilling game that lived up to expectations; a memorable finish to the group stage. LAKR end their campaign on a winning note but almost lost the game due to the scruffy fielding and so many fielding lapses

18.5
W
van Schalkwyk to Lister, OUT

lands it full and gives room on the off side, throws the kitchen sink and nicks it through to the keeper. That's the end of the game because Romario Shepherd is injured, hurt is ankle during fielding. Handshakes all-around, it's been a long and exhilarating match, both teams fought neck to neck and produced a riveting contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats!

Ben Lister c †Adithya Ganesh b van Schalkwyk 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
18.4
W
van Schalkwyk to Bartlett, OUT

cranks up the pace, fuller in length and angled across off, tries to plonk a pull and ends up slicing it into the hands of the fielder at short third, wanted to hit leg-side

Xavier Bartlett c Gattepalli b van Schalkwyk 27 (13b 2x4 2x6) SR: 207.69
18.3
4
van Schalkwyk to Bartlett, FOUR runs

low full toss outside off, down on one knee and whacks it insolently to deep square boundary, lots of power and fizz behind this shot

18.2
1b
van Schalkwyk to Couch, 1 bye

good length and slanted across off, early through the pull and doesn't connect, they run anyway

18.1
1
van Schalkwyk to Bartlett, 1 run

around the wicket, pinpoint accurate yorker on off and he connects it to short fine off the inside edge

end of over 1813 runs • 1 wicket
SF: 227/7CRR: 12.61 RRR: 18.00 • Need 18 from 6b
Brody Couch10 (2b 1x4 1x6)
Xavier Bartlett22 (10b 1x4 2x6)
Dominic Drakes 4-0-43-1
Jason Holder 4-0-28-2
17.6
6
Drakes to Couch, SIX runs

pulls his length back and offers room, plays a stunning late cut and clears the man at deep backward point, still in the game. 18 needed off 6, it has come so close!

17.5
4
Drakes to Couch, FOUR runs

darted full on middle, gives himself space to free arms and lashes it along the floor in the gap at long off for a four, much-needed goes without saying

17.4
W
Drakes to Gore, OUT

touch shorter and meandering outside off, shuffles across to connect and then runs aimlessly down the ground, non striker can't make his ground and has to go, they haven't crossed so it's Gore who is out

Karima Gore run out (†Adithya Ganesh) 6 (6b 1x4 0x6) SR: 100
17.3
1
Drakes to Bartlett, 1 run

fuller ball on middle, forced to deep midwicket

17.2
1
Drakes to Gore, 1 run

pitched up again, almost into the blockhole, on the front pad as he tries to work it on the leg side, couldn't get his pad away

17.1
1lb
Drakes to Bartlett, 1 leg bye

around the wicket, rams the yorker and he is unable to get underneath, leg bye, strong appeal for an lbw but not given

end of over 177 runs • 1 wicket
SF: 214/6CRR: 12.58 RRR: 15.50 • Need 31 from 12b
Xavier Bartlett21 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Karima Gore5 (4b 1x4)
Jason Holder 4-0-28-2
Corné Dry 3-0-60-0
16.6
1
Holder to Bartlett, 1 run

too full and outside off, in the slot and he pushes it to long off for a run

16.5
1
Holder to Gore, 1 run

full toss just outside off, knocked down the ground to long-on, Holder was in the business for a moment

16.4
Holder to Gore, no run

short of a length and slanted wide across off, stands tall and spanks it back towards Holder

16.4
1w
Holder to Gore, 1 wide

slung down full and outside leg stump so he will have to reload

16.3
4
Holder to Gore, FOUR runs

low and outside off, down on one knee and goes berserk, blasts it over long off for a four, match is not over yet!

16.2
Holder to Gore, no run

bit short and angling across middle, nearly got caught and bowled, was slugged hard back towards Holder

16.1
W
Holder to Hammad, OUT

around the wicket, full toss speared wide across off, he sashays across his stumps and flicked it straight to the fielder at fine leg inside the ring, slowly walking off, he was the glimmer of hope for Unicorns

Hammad Azam c Rutherford b Holder 38 (27b 2x4 2x6) SR: 140.74
end of over 1626 runs
SF: 207/5CRR: 12.93 RRR: 12.66 • Need 38 from 18b
Xavier Bartlett20 (7b 1x4 2x6)
Hammad Azam38 (26b 2x4 2x6)
Corné Dry 3-0-60-0
Jason Holder 3-0-21-1
15.6
4
Dry to Bartlett, FOUR runs

got some width and pounded hard to send it trickling away into the gap at deep third, ball was deviating away for him but he proactively reached out and converted it into a boundary

15.6
1w
Dry to Bartlett, 1 wide

attempts a wide yorker which has been given as a wide, Bartlett not happy with the habit

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
ADS Fletcher
118 runs (58)
10 fours8 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
20 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
74%
SP Krishnamurthi
92 runs (40)
7 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
flick
21 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
80%
Best performances - bowlers
KS Gattepalli
O
4
M
0
R
31
W
3
ECO
7.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
JO Holder
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
2
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossSan Francisco Unicorns, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Los Angeles
Andre Fletcher
Match days6 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
T20 debut
Adithya Ganesh
Adithya Ganesh
Karthik Gattepalli
Karthik Gattepalli
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie ReiferDRS
U.S.A.
Vijaya MallelaDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Wilson
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
PointsLos Angeles Knight Riders 2, San Francisco Unicorns 0
Language
English
Win Probability
LAKR 99.99%
LAKRSF
100%50%100%LAKR InningsSF Innings

Over 19 • SF 233/10

Xavier Bartlett c Gattepalli b van Schalkwyk 27 (13b 2x4 2x6) SR: 207.69
W
Ben Lister c †Adithya Ganesh b van Schalkwyk 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Los Angeles won by 11 runs (DLS method)
SF Innings
Player NameRB
MW Short
caught15
FH Allen
caught42
J Fraser-McGurk
stumped01
SP Krishnamurthi
caught9240
Hassan Khan
caught3517
Hammad Azam
caught3827
XC Bartlett
caught2713
K Gore
run out66
BL Couch
not out103
BG Lister
caught01
R Shepherd
absent hurt
Extras(b 2, lb 5, nb 2, w 11)
Total233(9 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
WSF1082160.954
TSK1073141.603
SF1073141.330
MI NY10376-0.518
SEO10376-1.842
LAKR10284-1.320
