lands it full and gives room on the off side, throws the kitchen sink and nicks it through to the keeper. That's the end of the game because Romario Shepherd is injured, hurt is ankle during fielding. Handshakes all-around, it's been a long and exhilarating match, both teams fought neck to neck and produced a riveting contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats!
Los Angeles vs SF, 30th Match at Lauderhill, MLC, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
Los Angeles won by 11 runs (DLS method)
Fletcher and Rutherford's 97-run partnership is LAKR's highest for the 2nd wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 58 between Jason Roy and Unmukt Chand
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|LAKR
|113.6
|118(58)
|117.64
|113.6
|-
|-
|-
|LAKR
|113.29
|-
|-
|-
|3/31
|5.1
|113.29
|LAKR
|76.03
|58(26)
|67.8
|76.03
|-
|-
|-
|LAKR
|75.49
|-
|-
|-
|2/28
|2.12
|75.49
|SF
|67.85
|92(40)
|116.56
|67.85
|-
|-
|-
t's been a run-fest, boundaries galore! First, Andre Fletcher lit up the ground with some extraordinary hitting, scoring a wonderful century. Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford kept their end of the bargain too. In reply, Unicorns stuttered and stammered in the powerplay but then Hassan Khan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi launched a counter-attack and it paid off. They crawled their way back into the game and kept LAKR on their toes. Hammad Azam hung around for a while and Xavier Bartlett almost pulled it off. It was a thrilling game that lived up to expectations; a memorable finish to the group stage. LAKR end their campaign on a winning note but almost lost the game due to the scruffy fielding and so many fielding lapses
cranks up the pace, fuller in length and angled across off, tries to plonk a pull and ends up slicing it into the hands of the fielder at short third, wanted to hit leg-side
low full toss outside off, down on one knee and whacks it insolently to deep square boundary, lots of power and fizz behind this shot
good length and slanted across off, early through the pull and doesn't connect, they run anyway
around the wicket, pinpoint accurate yorker on off and he connects it to short fine off the inside edge
pulls his length back and offers room, plays a stunning late cut and clears the man at deep backward point, still in the game. 18 needed off 6, it has come so close!
darted full on middle, gives himself space to free arms and lashes it along the floor in the gap at long off for a four, much-needed goes without saying
touch shorter and meandering outside off, shuffles across to connect and then runs aimlessly down the ground, non striker can't make his ground and has to go, they haven't crossed so it's Gore who is out
fuller ball on middle, forced to deep midwicket
pitched up again, almost into the blockhole, on the front pad as he tries to work it on the leg side, couldn't get his pad away
around the wicket, rams the yorker and he is unable to get underneath, leg bye, strong appeal for an lbw but not given
too full and outside off, in the slot and he pushes it to long off for a run
full toss just outside off, knocked down the ground to long-on, Holder was in the business for a moment
short of a length and slanted wide across off, stands tall and spanks it back towards Holder
slung down full and outside leg stump so he will have to reload
low and outside off, down on one knee and goes berserk, blasts it over long off for a four, match is not over yet!
bit short and angling across middle, nearly got caught and bowled, was slugged hard back towards Holder
around the wicket, full toss speared wide across off, he sashays across his stumps and flicked it straight to the fielder at fine leg inside the ring, slowly walking off, he was the glimmer of hope for Unicorns
got some width and pounded hard to send it trickling away into the gap at deep third, ball was deviating away for him but he proactively reached out and converted it into a boundary
attempts a wide yorker which has been given as a wide, Bartlett not happy with the habit
1W
1W
1W
2W
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Toss
|San Francisco Unicorns, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Los Angeles Knight Riders 2, San Francisco Unicorns 0
Over 19 • SF 233/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|5
|caught
|4
|2
|stumped
|0
|1
|caught
|92
|40
|caught
|35
|17
|caught
|38
|27
|caught
|27
|13
|run out
|6
|6
|not out
|10
|3
|caught
|0
|1
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 5, nb 2, w 11)
|Total
|233(9 wkts; 18.5 ovs)