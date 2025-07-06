t's been a run-fest, boundaries galore! First, Andre Fletcher lit up the ground with some extraordinary hitting, scoring a wonderful century. Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford kept their end of the bargain too. In reply, Unicorns stuttered and stammered in the powerplay but then Hassan Khan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi launched a counter-attack and it paid off. They crawled their way back into the game and kept LAKR on their toes. Hammad Azam hung around for a while and Xavier Bartlett almost pulled it off. It was a thrilling game that lived up to expectations; a memorable finish to the group stage. LAKR end their campaign on a winning note but almost lost the game due to the scruffy fielding and so many fielding lapses