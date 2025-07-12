Pollard and Pooran knock Texas Super Kings out to put MI New York in MLC 2025 final
Du Plessis, Hosein and Ferreira had combined to give Texas Super Kings a fighting total, but it was no match for the power of Pollard and Pooran
MI New York 172 for 3 (Pooran 52*, Monank 49, Pollard 47*, Hosein 1-11) beat Texas Super Kings 166 for 5 (Du Plessis 59, Hosein 55*, Ferreira 32*, Luus 3-35, Ugarkar 2-31) by seven wickets
Kieron Pollard. A batting coach at Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Apt, seeing that he is 38-plus. But a full-fledged allrounder elsewhere around the world, including at MLC, where he is such a key part of MI New York. Just how key, he showed on Friday night in Dallas, walking out with MINY's asking rate over 12, smashing 47 not out from 22 balls, and putting his team in the MLC 2025 final at the expense of Texas Super Kings, who must have felt they were going to the title round till Pollard happened.
The chase wasn't massive: 167. But MINY lost Quinton de Kock and Michael Bracewell for single-digit scores by the seventh over. That they had 43 on the board when Bracewell fell was mainly down to Monank Patel, but he was going at a strike rate of just around 120. Nicholas Pooran, who had walked out at the fall of Bracewell, was at just about a run a ball. And when Monank, after trying hard, fell for 49 off 39 in the 13th over, MINY had only reached 83.
They needed a shift in gears. Pollard, facing his first ball, off Noor Ahmad, saw the ball in his arc just outside the off stump and went thump - 100 metres down the ground.
Somehow, though, TSK stayed in the game. And after 16 overs, the asking rate was still 12.50. Then Zia-ul-Haq found the ball in his hand, Pollard across the pitch from him second ball onwards, and Pollard went 6, 4, 4, 2, 6. The over went for 23. That was the shift MINY needed, and TSK must have been dreading.
It was straightforward after that, till Pooran finished it off with his third six off the last ball of the 19th, walking off with 52 from 36. Pollard walked off with him, 47 off 22. And MINY were in the final, where they will play Washington Freedom, having completed a dramatic switch after finishing the league stage with three wins from ten games and having to go through the Eliminator-Qualifier 2 route, which they have now.
To be fair, the chase should have been more comfortable when TSK were kept to 166. Faf du Plessis had to play pretty much a lone hand for the best part of the innings, till the 13th over, with the rest of the batting collapsing like a pack of cards. Smit Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shubham Ranjane and Marcus Stoinis all fell for single-digit scores, and du Plessis' 42-ball 59 was the only reason TSK were in the contest.
His fall, though, gave TSK their best phase with the bat, as Donovan Ferreira joined Akeal Hosein with the scoreboard reading 85 for 5 with just over seven overs to go. Hosein hit 55 in 32 balls, Ferreira hit 32 in 20, they put together an unbroken stand of 81 in 45 balls, and gave TSK hope. Pollard, in the main, and Pooran dashed it 19 overs later.