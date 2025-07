Pollard and Pooran knock Texas Super Kings out to put MI New York in MLC 2025 final

The chase wasn't massive: 167. But MINY lost Quinton de Kock and Michael Bracewell for single-digit scores by the seventh over. That they had 43 on the board when Bracewell fell was mainly down to Monank Patel , but he was going at a strike rate of just around 120. Nicholas Pooran , who had walked out at the fall of Bracewell, was at just about a run a ball. And when Monank, after trying hard, fell for 49 off 39 in the 13th over, MINY had only reached 83.