New York vs Texas, Qualifier 2 at Dallas, MLC, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Dallas, July 11, 2025, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Sat, 12 Jul
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 18:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MD Patel
10 M • 339 Runs • 33.9 Avg • 146.75 SR
Q de Kock
9 M • 282 Runs • 31.33 Avg • 141.7 SR
F du Plessis
9 M • 391 Runs • 55.86 Avg • 179.35 SR
SS Ranjane
10 M • 267 Runs • 89 Avg • 162.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8 Econ • 16.61 SR
R Ugarkar
6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.47 Econ • 15.57 SR
Noor Ahmad
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 15.69 SR
AF Milne
4 M • 11 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 7.54 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI NY
TSK
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Agni Chopra 
-
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Kunwarjeet Singh 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Sharad Lumba 
Middle order Batter
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Sunny Patel 
Batting Allrounder
Tajinder Singh 
Allrounder
Rushil Ugarkar 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2025
Match days11 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Boult's sixes help MI New York eliminate Unicorns in thriller

Unicorns recovered from 16 for 5 to post 131 but couldn't stop MINY from chasing it down, even though they took it deep

Finn Allen out of MLC playoffs and Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury

Unicorns will also miss the services of Romario Shepherd, who has returned to Guyana to play in the Global Super League

Freedom in final after Qualifier 1 abandoned due to heavy rain

With no reserve day scheduled, Freedom advanced directly to the final, having finished first on the points table

Haris Rauf out of MLC playoffs with hamstring injury, Lister named replacement

The injury also puts Haris Rauf's participation in Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on July 20, in doubt

Fletcher 118 helps Knight Riders sign off with win and scuttle Unicorns' top-two plans

The defeat in the final league match of MLC 2025 meant San Francisco Unicorns finished third on the table, and will have to play the Eliminator

Major League Cricket

TeamMWLPTNRR
WSF1082160.954
TSK1073141.603
SF1073141.330
MI NY10376-0.518
SEO10376-1.842
LAKR10284-1.320
Full Table