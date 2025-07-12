Matches (20)
New York vs Texas, Qualifier 2 at Dallas, MLC, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Dallas, July 11, 2025, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New York
L
W
W
L
W
Texas
W
W
L
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 18:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY10 M • 339 Runs • 33.9 Avg • 146.75 SR
MI NY9 M • 282 Runs • 31.33 Avg • 141.7 SR
TSK9 M • 391 Runs • 55.86 Avg • 179.35 SR
TSK10 M • 267 Runs • 89 Avg • 162.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY9 M • 13 Wkts • 8 Econ • 16.61 SR
MI NY6 M • 7 Wkts • 9.47 Econ • 15.57 SR
TSK9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 15.69 SR
TSK4 M • 11 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 7.54 SR
Squad
MI NY
TSK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|11 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
