At one stage Sandhu had 5 for 9 as he ran through the New Zealand A top order

Ashton Turner was one of the few batters to dominate (file photo) • Getty Images

Australia A 170 for 5 (Turner 56*, Rae 3-42) beat New Zealand A 169 (Kelly 52, Sandhu 5-27) by five wickets

The inexperienced head of Ashton Turner helped guide Australia A to victory in a the first one-dayer in Mackay after Gurinder Sandhu had run through New Zealand A with a five-wicket haul.

Sandhu had been on a hat-trick after claiming Dean Foxcroft and Tom Bruce in his first over then later in the innings found himself with 5 for 9 after removing top-scorer Nick Kelly

New Zealand A, who won the four-day series 2-0, could only managed 169 after being put in to bat in conditions that offered the quicks some assistance but in turn caused problems for the Australia A top order.

After a brisk start between Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott, Michael Rae claimed three quick wickets and when Matt Renshaw watched a ball trickle into leg stump the home side were 68 for 4.

But Turner, who was recently part of the Australia T20I squad in South Africa, brought some calmness while Ollie Davies briefly counterattacked before lofting to mid-off.

Australia A captain Will Sutherland , playing as a batter only following the stress facture he picked up late last season, joined in an unbroken stand of 65 to secure victory with Turner bringing up a 57-ball half-century

Sandhu had earlier made his mark as he took out the majority of the New Zealand A top order. Foxcroft was caught at point, Bruce edged behind, Leo Carter was taken at first slip and Josh Clarkson trapped in front at which point Sandhu had 4 for 1.