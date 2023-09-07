New Zealand A overcome Jewell defiance to take series 2-0
The opener made 131 but no one else reached 20 for Australia A
New Zealand A 277 (Kelly 64, Perry 4-41, Hatcher 4-77) and 299 (Bruce 105*, Solia 62, Foxcroft 53, Hatcher 4-92) beat Australia A 275 (Philippe 105, McSweeney 56, Dwarshuis 50) and 233 (Jewell 131, Kuggeleijn 3-50, O'Rourke 3-64) by 68 runs
New Zealand A made it back-to-back victories in the four-day series despite a defiant century from Australia A opener Caleb Jewell on the final day of the pink-ball game in Mackay.
Jewell made a brilliant 131 before he was last-man out, but the next-highest score in the chase was 19 as the home side struggled to combat the New Zealand A pace attack on tricky conditions.
Over the course of four A-team first-class matches played between the teams in April and this series, New Zealand A have won three of them with the other drawn.
Having been set 302, following Tom Bruce's unbeaten century, Australia A made a solid start during an overcast first session until Cameron Bancroft was caught at second slip. They had then reached 80 for 1 when, moments before rain stopped play, Tim Ward was caught behind.
When play resumed, captain Nathan McSweeney edged to slip against the impressive William O'Rourke. Campbell Kellaway survived a huge appeal for caught behind only to top edge to square leg moments later, but Jewell continued to score freely as he dominated the innings.
He went to a 120-ball century, his fifth in first-class cricket, and while he was at the crease Australia A had a good chance of chasing down the runs. However, he could not find anyone to stay with him long enough.
Josh Philippe, who made a superb hundred in the first innings, drove to mid-off and Mitchell Perry was brilliantly caught at backward point by Adithya Askok.
Nathan McAndrew did not appear convinced by his caught-behind decision and there was too much left for the bowlers to do. An injured Ben Dwarshuis came out at No. 11 but did not have to face a ball with Jewell clubbing to deep square leg.