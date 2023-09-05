Philippe's flowing century leads Australia A fightback

New Zealand A 277 and 20 for 0 lead Australia A 275 (Philippe 105, McSweeney 56, Dwarshuis 50) by 22 runs
Josh Philippe struck a counterattacking century to rescue Australia A on the second day of the pink-ball encounter with New Zealand A.
The hosts were in trouble on 150 for 7 and threatening to concede a substantial deficit but Philippe registered a 109-ball hundred, his third in first-class cricket, alongside support from Ben Dwarshuis who struck a half-century to get Australia within two runs.
Philippe, having replaced Jimmy Peirson in the XI, came to the crease with Australia wobbling on 65 for 4 shortly after the dinner break. He was soon scoring at better than a run-a-ball and added 72 for the fifth wicket with captain Nathan McSweeney.
But when McSweeney edged a lifting delivery from William O'Rourke to second slip, Australia A lost 3 for 13 with Sean Solia again finding success with two wickets.
Philippe, who only averaged 14 in the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia last season, stood firm although was given a life at slip as he approached his century. It was his best score in first-class cricket since he made 94 for Australia A against Sri Lanka in Hambantota in June 2022.
Earlier, Australia A's top order had struggled against some probing bowling from the visitors. Cameron Bancroft was caught on the crease by a delivery that nipped back from Jacob Duffy and Caleb Jewell was caught low down at first slip, although did not appear convinced the chance had carried to Dean Foxcroft.
Tim Ward fell in legspinner Adithya Ashok's first over, edging to slip, and Campbell Kellaway edged Duffy after the first break with Cam Fletcher taking the catch having replaced Mitch Hay behind the stumps after he picked up a finger injury.