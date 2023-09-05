Philippe's flowing century leads Australia A fightback

Ben Dwarshuis contributed an important fifty when New Zealand A had looked set for a big lead

New Zealand A 277 and 20 for 0 lead Australia A 275 (Philippe 105, McSweeney 56, Dwarshuis 50) by 22 runs

Josh Philippe struck a counterattacking century to rescue Australia A on the second day of the pink-ball encounter with New Zealand A.

The hosts were in trouble on 150 for 7 and threatening to concede a substantial deficit but Philippe registered a 109-ball hundred, his third in first-class cricket, alongside support from Ben Dwarshuis who struck a half-century to get Australia within two runs.

Philippe, having replaced Jimmy Peirson in the XI, came to the crease with Australia wobbling on 65 for 4 shortly after the dinner break. He was soon scoring at better than a run-a-ball and added 72 for the fifth wicket with captain Nathan McSweeney

But when McSweeney edged a lifting delivery from William O'Rourke to second slip, Australia A lost 3 for 13 with Sean Solia again finding success with two wickets.

Philippe, who only averaged 14 in the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia last season, stood firm although was given a life at slip as he approached his century. It was his best score in first-class cricket since he made 94 for Australia A against Sri Lanka in Hambantota in June 2022.

Earlier, Australia A's top order had struggled against some probing bowling from the visitors. Cameron Bancroft was caught on the crease by a delivery that nipped back from Jacob Duffy and Caleb Jewell was caught low down at first slip, although did not appear convinced the chance had carried to Dean Foxcroft.