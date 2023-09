A depleted home attack, led by Mitch Perry, struck back strongly with the second new ball

New Zealand 277 and 297 for 8 (Bruce 104*, Solia 62, Foxcroft 53) lead Australia A 275 by 299 runs

A century from Tom Bruce and a late new-ball surge from an illness-hit Australia A set up a potentially fascinating final day of the pink-ball match in Mackay.

Bruce, the New Zealand A captain, reached a 148-ball century deep in the final session during which he passed 5000 first-class runs. By the close, the visitors held a lead of 299 and were seemingly set for a declaration in the morning.

For much of the day the tempo was sedate with New Zealand A, who were a batter down in the absence of injured wicketkeeper Mitch Hay due to a fractured wrist, rarely looking to the increase the scoring rate.

But things came to life when Australia A took the second ball during the final session. Mitch Perry , who was among those under the weather, produced a superb swinging yorker to trap Nick Kelly lbw, breaking a stand of 69 in 22 overs, then removed Scott Kuggeleijn first ball with what looked a more borderline decision.

Liam Hatcher joined in when he pinned Adithya Ashok for a pair, at which point Bruce was still short of his century. He opened his shoulders, whipping Hatcher over the leg side for a four and six, then reached his hundred in the next over.

Australia A had a depleted attack for much of the day with Ben Dwarshuis (back) and Nathan McAndrew (illness) becoming unavailable. It meant an increased workload for Perry and Hatcher who shouldered it impressively, taking their combined match tally to 14 wickets.

"Ben came off with some back soreness and we certainly hope it's nothing too serious," Australia A coach Adam Voges said. "[It] puts a big load into the rest of the bowlers and thought they all did a great job. We had guys who really stepped up and did a great job. Mitch Perry got some late rewards."

The game had resumed with New Zealand A holding a narrow lead and they built cautiously. Sean Solia continued his excellent series with another half-century before being lbw in Nathan McSweeney's first over.