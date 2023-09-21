Mahmudullah, Soumya return as Bangladesh opt to bowl
New Zealand make six changes to the side that played against England last week
Toss Bangladesh chose to bowl against New Zealand
Bangladesh stand-in captain Litton Das won the toss and chose to field in the first ODI against New Zealand in Mirpur. What started as a bright and sunny day, didn't stay that way for long with rain arriving soon after the toss, and covers coming on. But the weather soon cleared and the match started on time.
Both teams opted for vastly changed sides from their previous outings. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah returned for the first time since March this year, while Soumya Sarkar is set to play his first ODI since March 2021.
Tamim Iqbal, who missed the Asia Cup, is also back in the playing XI and is set to open with Litton, with Tanzid Hasan slotted at No. 3. Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan is also back in the XI. Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman will head the fast bowling unit.
New Zealand made six changes from their last match against England, with Finn Allen, Chad Bowes and Tom Blundell replacing Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham in the batting department while Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and offspinner Cole McConchie came in for Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Ben Lister.
This series is the last opportunity for both the teams to try out combinations before they begin their World Cup campaigns.
Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (capt), 2 Tamim Iqbal, 3 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 4 Soumya Sarkar, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Nurul Hasan (wk), 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Shakib
New Zealand XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Will Young, 3 Chad Bowes, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Tom Blundell (wk), 6 Rachin Ravindra, 7 Cole McConchie 8 Ish Sodhi 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo