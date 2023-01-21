Matches (13)
ZIM v IRE (1)
BBL (1)
ILT20 (2)
WU19 WC (4)
PAK-W in AUS (1)
SA Tri-Series (1)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Raipur, January 21, 2023, New Zealand tour of India
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(6/50 ov) 9/2
India FlagIndia

India chose to field.

Current RR: 1.50
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 9/1 (1.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Report

India opt to bowl; both teams unchanged

India's decision was driven by the dew expected later on

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
35 mins ago
Tom Latham is all smiles as Rohit Sharma tries to recall what he wanted to do after winning the toss, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Raipur, January 21, 2023

Tom Latham is all smiles as Rohit Sharma tries to recall what he wanted to do after winning the toss  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bowl vs New Zealand
Rohit Sharma gave a dramatic pause of over ten seconds after winning the toss in the second ODI in Raipur before finally saying he wanted to bowl. The India captain said he had nearly forgotten what the team's decision was because there was "a lot of talk in the team group about what we wanted to do". India had challenged themselves by opting to bowl under the lights in the first ODI. This time, though, they changed their decision because of the expected dew later.
Both teams went unchanged into the game.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he would have opted to bowl as well as he wasn't completely sure how the pitch would behave in an international debut for the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.
The ground has big square boundaries, and Grant Elliott said at the pitch report he expected some pace and bounce in the game.
India lead the series 1-0 after a 12-run win in the opening ODI, which went into the last over after India had scored 349.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ishan Kishan (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Henry Nicholls, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Henry Shipley, 10 Blair Tickner, 11 Lockie Ferguson
IndiaNew ZealandIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand in India

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Hindi
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allenbowled05
DP Conwaynot out29
HM Nichollscaught220
DJ Mitchellnot out12
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total9(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved