New Zealand target rare series win in India

In a New Zealand bowling attack that values discipline and works towards minimising the margin for error,is a total wildcard. He's the kind of spinner who gets bored by even the idea of stringing six balls on the same spot, which is probably why he finds himself on the outs in Test cricket. But what hurts him in whites is what defines him in coloured clothing. Sodhi is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is over the past two years.