Jadeja bags 10 for the match, India need 147 to avoid whitewash
Only once has a higher target been successfully chased at the Wankhede Stadium
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|5
|16
|caught
|11
|11
|bowled
|1
|4
|caught
|1
|7
|not out
|45
|44
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|6
|22
|not out
|3
|6
|Extras
|(b 8)
|Total
|81(6 wkts; 18.4 ovs)