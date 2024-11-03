Matches (18)
Live
3rd Test, Wankhede, November 01 - 05, 2024, New Zealand tour of India
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
235 & 174
India FlagIndia
(18.4 ov, T:147) 263 & 81/6

Day 3 - Session 1: India need 66 runs.

Current RR: 4.33
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 67.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 42/1 (4.20)
Live
Jadeja bags 10 for the match, India need 147 to avoid whitewash

Only once has a higher target been successfully chased at the Wankhede Stadium

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
03-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ravindra Jadeja triggered a second-innings collapse for New Zealand, India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Mumbai, 2nd day, November 2, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja took the last New Zealand wicket  •  BCCI

India 263 and 0 for 0 need 147 runs to beat New Zealand 235 and 174 (Young 51, Jadeja 5-55, Ashwin 3-63)
It took Ravindra Jadeja eight balls in the morning to complete his third ten-wicket match haul in Test cricket. New Zealand were able to add three to the overnight lead of 143, setting India 147. Only once has a higher target been successfully chased at the Wankhede Stadium, by South Africa back in 2000. Overall, there have been only eight fourth-innings scores at the ground bigger than the 147 that India needed to avoid their first-ever home series whitewash in a series of a three Tests or more.
Starting the day with only one wicket in hand, New Zealand opted to not get the pitch rolled, which can settle the pitch down for 15-20 minutes. The effect was apparent: the ball turned sharply and the last pair struggled to put bat to ball. R Ashwin bowled a maiden over before three singles arrived off Jadeja. Eventually Ajaz Patel's slog sweep settled with deep midwicket to give Jadeja his second-best match figures in Test cricket.
India, New Zealand, India vs New Zealand, New Zealand tour of India, ICC World Test Championship

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

