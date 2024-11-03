Jadeja bags 10 for the match, India need 147 to avoid whitewash

Starting the day with only one wicket in hand, New Zealand opted to not get the pitch rolled, which can settle the pitch down for 15-20 minutes. The effect was apparent: the ball turned sharply and the last pair struggled to put bat to ball. R Ashwin bowled a maiden over before three singles arrived off Jadeja. Eventually Ajaz Patel's slog sweep settled with deep midwicket to give Jadeja his second-best match figures in Test cricket.