Jadeja bags 10 for the match, India need 147 to avoid whitewash

It took Ravindra Jadeja eight balls in the morning to complete his third ten-wicket match haul in Test cricket. New Zealand were able to add three to the overnight lead of 143, setting India 147. Only once has a higher target been successfully chased at the Wankhede Stadium, by South Africa back in 2000. Overall, there have been only eight fourth-innings scores at the ground bigger than the 147 that India needed to avoid their first-ever home series whitewash in a series of a three Tests or more.