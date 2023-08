UAE field for the third straight time in bid to script historic series win

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss for the third straight time and stuck to his decision to field in the third and final T20I in Dubai.

With a turnaround time of 24 hours, there were changes across both sides, a number of them in New Zealand. They handed debuts to allrounder Dean Foxcroft and legspinner Adithya Ashok . Will Young also came into the side in a bid to strengthen the top order that has come under fire. Out went James Neesham, Cole McConchie and Dane Cleaver.

UAE are chasing a historic maiden series triumph over New Zealand. After going down by 19 runs in the opening game, they came back in the second, brushing aside the visitors by seven wickets. That was their first win over New Zealand in any format and their first T20I win in Dubai.