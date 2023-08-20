Matches (19)
3rd T20I (N), Dubai (DSC), August 20, 2023, New Zealand tour of United Arab Emirates
U.A.E. chose to field.

Current RR: 8.21
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 56/1 (11.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ 171
UAE field for the third straight time in bid to script historic series win

New Zealand made three changes, handing debuts to Dean Foxcroft and Aditya Ashok, while Will Young also came in to strengthen the batting unit

Ashish Pant
20-Aug-2023 • 1 hr ago
New Zealand were all at sea against Aayan Afzal Khan on Saturday  •  Emirates Cricket Board

Toss UAE chose to bowl vs New Zealand
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss for the third straight time and stuck to his decision to field in the third and final T20I in Dubai.
With a turnaround time of 24 hours, there were changes across both sides, a number of them in New Zealand. They handed debuts to allrounder Dean Foxcroft and legspinner Adithya Ashok. Will Young also came into the side in a bid to strengthen the top order that has come under fire. Out went James Neesham, Cole McConchie and Dane Cleaver.
UAE made a solitary change, bringing in fast bowler Junaid Siddique in place of Ali Naseer. That meant a long tail for the hosts.
UAE are chasing a historic maiden series triumph over New Zealand. After going down by 19 runs in the opening game, they came back in the second, brushing aside the visitors by seven wickets. That was their first win over New Zealand in any format and their first T20I win in Dubai.
The surface in both games has been sticky in nature and aided spin with run-scoring being a challenge. New Zealand's 155 proved sufficient in the first game, but their 142 on Saturday was not.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Chad Bowes, 3 Mitchell Santner, 4 Will Young, 5 Mark Chapman, 6 Dean Foxcroft, 7 Rachin Ravindra, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Adithya Ashok, 11 Ben Lister
UAE: 1 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 2 Aryansh Sharma (wk), 3 Vriitya Aravind, 4 Asif Khan, 5 Ansh Tandon, 6 Basil Hameed, 7 Aayan Afzal Khan, 8 Mohammed Faraazuddin, 9 Muhammad Jawadullah, 10 Zahoor Khan, 11 Junaid Siddique
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
NZ 57.63%
NZUAE
100%50%100%NZ InningsUAE Innings

Current Over 16 • NZ 130/3

Projected: NZ 171
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
CJ Bowes
caught99
TL Seifert
caught1311
WA Young
caught5646
MS Chapman
not out4829
D Foxcroft
not out00
Extras(lb 2, w 2)
Total130(3 wkts; 15.5 ovs)
