Matches (20)
AFG v PAK (1)
UST10 (6)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (7)
CPL 2023 (1)
IRE v IND (1)
RESULT
Group B, Derby, August 22, 2023, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Somerset FlagSomerset
333/5
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(48.1/50 ov, T:334) 261

Somerset won by 72 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
BetNEW
Report

Prolific Andy Umeed hammers 172* to hand Somerset resounding win

Game over when Derbyshire collapse to 14 for 4, despite Anuj Dal's maiden white-ball ton

ECB Reporters Network
22-Aug-2023 • 1 hr ago
Andy Umeed made a List A career-best 172 not out&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Harry Trump/Getty Images

Andy Umeed made a List A career-best 172 not out  •  Harry Trump/Getty Images

Somerset 333 for 5 (Umeed 172*, Dickson 67, Reece 3-62) beat Derbyshire 261(Dal 110, Davey 3-18, Leonard 3-40) by 72 runs
Andy Umeed signed off a prolific Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign with a List A career-best unbeaten 172 from 147 balls as Somerset beat Derbyshire by 72 runs in the Group B match at Derby.
Umeed hammered his third century in the tournament, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 167 from 125 balls with skipper Sean Dickson who scored 67 from 52.
The pair plundered 111 off the last 10 overs to take Somerset to 333 for 5 with Umeed registering the highest one-day score against Derbyshire at Derby.
The Group B game was over as a contest when Derbyshire collapsed to 14 for 4 in the fourth over and although Anuj Dal scored 110, his maiden white ball century , the home side were dismissed for 261 with Josh Davey taking 3 for 18 and Ned Leonard 3 for 40.
It had earlier looked promising for Derbyshire when George Thomas aimed a firm footed drive at the third ball of the innings from Sam Conners and was well caught low to his right at first slip by Harry Came.
Both Conners and the impressive 16-year-old Harry Moore got some early movement with the latter unlucky to have Lewis Goldsworthy dropped on six by Came in his second over.
Umeed began to assert himself, twice driving Conners down the ground for boundaries and pulling Dal to the ropes before swatting Luis Reece back over his head for six.
Goldsworthy hoisted off-spinner Alex Thomson over the wide long on boundary and the stand had reached 90 from 110 balls when he drove back a return catch to Reece.
James Rew showed his intent with consecutive fours off Reece and a reverse sweep to the ropes against Thomson so Derbyshire were relieved to see the back of the 19-year-old.
Rew had scored a run-a-ball 31 when he launched a big drive at Conners and got an inside edge which Brooke Guest did well to hold diving to his right.
But Umeed was playing with the assurance of a man who had already scored two hundreds in the tournament and after driving Conners over long off for six, he reached three figures off 106 balls.
After passing his previous List A best of 119, he pulled Moore for a four and two sixes with 23 coming off the 43rd over.
Although Dickson's 50 contained only three fours, it had come off 43 balls which showed how good his placement had been on both sides of the wicket with Derbyshire unable to prevent the pair accelerating towards a formidable total.
Umeed brought up his 150 with a straight six off Mark Watt and Dickson drove Conners for six before he was lbw to Reece.
Reece was pulled by Umeed for another six but the all-rounder at least restricted Somerset to five off the last over although the damage had already been done.
Faced with pulling off their highest ever one-day run chase, the home side stumbled from the outset, losing Reece in the first over, given out caught behind by Sue Redfern, the first female umpire to stand in a Derbyshire match.
Tom Wood miscued a pull at Ned Leonard, Came drove Davey to extra cover and Matt Lamb skied a pull in the fourth over.
Guest was bowled by one that kept low and after pulling Goldsworthy for six, Haider Ali swept the left-arm spinner to deep midwicket.
Somerset looked set to wrap up victory early but Dal had other ideas, reaching his hundred from 103 balls,and sharing stands of 81 from 79 balls with Thomson (42) and 88 for the last wicket with Conners to at least restore some Derbyshire pride.
Andrew UmeedSean DicksonAnuj DalSomersetDerbyshireSomerset vs DerbyshireOne-Day Cup

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Derbyshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HRC Came
caught49
LM Reece
caught03
TA Wood
caught02
Haider Ali
caught2427
MJ Lamb
caught45
BD Guest
bowled1317
AK Dal
caught110109
AT Thomson
caught4247
MRJ Watt
bowled1621
HJ Moore
caught13
S Conners
not out3646
Extras(lb 5, w 6)
Total261(10 wkts; 48.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>
One-Day Cup
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS8710141.302
HANTS8710141.048
LANCS8420100.827
KENT84408-0.331
NOTTS83407-0.274
YORKS82406-1.051
MIDDX825050.104
SURR82505-1.250
ESSEX81603-0.774
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS8710141.301
GLOUC8620120.830
WORCS8620120.533
GLAM84309-0.065
DURH83407-0.841
NHNTS835060.391
SOM83506-0.285
DERBS82604-0.470
SUSS81702-1.453
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved