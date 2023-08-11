Graham Clark steers Durham to victory over Derbyshire

Trevaskis, Lees and Jones chime in with fifties as hosts secure second win in four games

Durham 333 for 8 (Clark 89, Trevaskis 76, Lees 62, Jones 56, Thomson 3-53) beat Derbyshire 306 (Madsen 65, Guest 63, Pretorius 4-56) by 27 runs

Durham secured their second win in four games in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup, edging out Derbyshire Falcons by 27 runs at Seat Unique Riverside.

Graham Clark led the way for the home side, top-scoring with 89 from 78 balls, sharing an opening partnership worth 142 with Alex Lees . However, Alex Thomson claimed 3 for 53 for the Falcons to spark a middle-order collapse before a career-best 76 from Liam Trevaskis propelled Durham to a competitive total of 333 for 8.

Derbyshire threatened to chase down the total after impressive knocks from Wayne Madsen and Brooke Guest . But the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and four strikes from Migael Pretorius allowed Durham to clinch their second win of the campaign.

After being inserted, Durham made a measured start to the contest as Lees and Clark took time to settle against the new ball. Suranga Lakmal and Sam Conners controlled the early exchanges, conceding only 23 from the opening six overs.

But, Clark and Lees began to find their range against the Derbyshire change bowlers to accelerate the innings. The two players took Mark Watt's first three overs for 31 that included a flat six by Clark over the leg-side boundary.

Clark secured his third List A fifty on the bounce to continue his outstanding form. Lees followed his team-mate to another score of fifty-plus, ushering the hosts past the 100-run mark in the process.

But, the Falcons broke back into the game courtesy of a mix-up between Clark and Lees, which resulted in the left-hander's dismissal run out for 62. The home side faltered from 142 without loss to 182 for four as Clark fell 11 runs shy of a deserved ton, while David Bedingham and Ben McKinney fell cheaply.

Thomson allowed the visitors to control the middle overs, putting the clamps and putting pressure on the hosts. He struck twice in two balls to dismiss Jonathan Bushnell and Scott Borthwick. Trevaskis survived the hat-trick ball and began to rebuild the innings.

Trevaskis and Jones combined for a seventh-wicket stand of 80 from 61 balls to propel Durham over the 300-run mark. Trevaskis scored a career-best 76 not out to ensure the hosts capitalised on their strong start to set Derbyshire a tricky chase in the afternoon.

The visitors responded with early boundaries against Luke Robinson and Migael Pretorius with Harry Came setting the tone. Trevaskis broke the opening stand for 48 taking a sharp return catch to remove Luis Reece.

Came caused problems with a brisk 33-ball 44 before he miscued a drive down to George Drissell at third man, while Scott Borthwick prised out David Lloyd for 30, reducing Derbyshire to 105 for three.

Haider Ali joined Madsen in the middle, and added quick runs, smashing Borthwick down the ground to register two sixes. He added fifty with Madsen for the fourth wicket, but then fell lbw to George Drissell.

Despite the fall of wickets, Derbyshire didn't allow their run rate to drop after operating at above seven per over at the half-way stage.

Madsen took control of the chase and eased his way to a 43-ball fifty. He and Brooke Guest appeared at ease, but in a sense of deja vu, the fifth and sixth Derbyshire wickets fell in successive deliveries as Pretorius dragged Durham back into the game. Madsen picked out Jones, while Matty McKiernan was dismissed first ball.