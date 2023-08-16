Oliver Price eases to century to leave Glamorgan out of pocket

Gloucestershire 218 for 5 (O Price 109*, T Price 32*) beat Glamorgan 217 (Byrom 60, Carlson 59, van Buuren 3-41) by five wickets

The Prices were right for Gloucestershire as brothers Oliver and Tom saw them through to a victory over Glamorgan which strengthened their top three hopes in Group A.

Oliver Price led the way with 109 not out, but he was running out of support until brother Tom joined him at the crease to be the second top scorer with 32 in a half century partnership chasing down Glamorgan's 217 all out in 46 overs. Gloucestershire finished on 218 for 5 with 3.5 overs to spare.

It was a good day for the spin bowlers, Graeme van Buuren getting three wickets for Gloucestershire and Ben Kellaway also getting three for Glamorgan, who had suffered a batting collapse losing their last eight wickets for 49.

That was after half centuries from Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson had put them in a strong position to push on. The result pushed Gloucestershire up to second in the table, while Glamorgan remain in fifth needing a strong finish and favourable results to have any chance of reaching the top three.

Glamorgan's openers started steadily with no hint of the collapse to come, after captain Kiran Calrson won the toss and batted on a wicket previously used for the Hundred.

Eddie Byrom and Sam Northeast put on a half century partnership off 12 overs, before Northeast top edged an attempted pull from a head high bouncer from Paul van Meekeren and was caught behind by James Bracey.

The 100 came up in the 24th over as Carlson added his aggression to the batting equation. Byrom brought up his fifty off 82 balls, shortly followed by Carlson who reached the landmark off 45 balls.

They seemed to have set a good launchpad on 158-2 off 30 overs, before Byrom fell for 60, a sharp catch at midwicket by Chris Dent off Tom Price, off 92 balls.

Carlson's dismissal was strangely soft, just steering the ball back into the hands of bowler van Buuren for 59 off 56 balls.

After a breezy 13, Ben Kellaway departed LBW sweeping left arm spinner Tom Smith. The wickets continued to fall thanks to good Gloucestershire fielding, Prem Sisodiya falling caught and bowled by van Buuren brought the end of the innings after just 46 overs.

Spin trio of Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith and Graeme van Buuren took seven of the wickets with van Buuren getting three, Smith and Gohar two each.

Gloucestershire lost opener Chris Dent early off the swing bowling of Jamie McIlroy. Bracey and Oliver Price took the score to 70 before Bracey was bowled behind his legs trying to sweep Sisodiya when on 27.

Price moved on to his half century off 51 balls, but the introduction of Kellaway brought the end of Wells, clean bowled by a sharply turning ball, just after the 100 had been brought up in the 24th over.

Another sharply turning Kellaway delivery bowled van Buuren through the gate for 23, as Glamorgan retained some hope when Jack Taylor lofted Kellaway to the safe hands of Ingram at long on.

Kellaway ended with three wickets in an innings for the third time in his short List A career.