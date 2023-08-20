Matt Lamb defies back pain to seal battling victory for Derbyshire
Unbeaten 63 rescues Derbyshire after Northants strike early blows in low run-chase
Derbyshire won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|9
|25
|lbw
|34
|81
|caught
|4
|14
|caught
|4
|9
|not out
|63
|82
|bowled
|38
|56
|caught
|20
|20
|not out
|13
|8
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 7, nb 2, w 8)
|Total
|203(6 wkts; 49 ovs)
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|LEICS
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|1.302
|HANTS
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|1.171
|KENT
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|-0.353
|LANCS
|7
|3
|2
|0
|8
|0.797
|NOTTS
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|-0.157
|YORKS
|7
|2
|3
|0
|6
|-0.891
|MIDDX
|7
|1
|5
|0
|3
|-0.191
|ESSEX
|7
|1
|5
|0
|3
|-0.899
|SURR
|7
|1
|5
|0
|3
|-1.511