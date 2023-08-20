Matches (24)
RESULT
Group B, Northampton, August 20, 2023, One-Day Cup
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
201
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(49/50 ov, T:202) 203/6

Derbyshire won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Matt Lamb defies back pain to seal battling victory for Derbyshire

Unbeaten 63 rescues Derbyshire after Northants strike early blows in low run-chase

Matthew Lamb was Derbyshire's saviour with the bat  •  Getty Images

Derbyshire 203 for 6 (Lamb 63*) beat Northamptonshire 201 (Procter 39, Conners 3-32) by four wickets
Matt Lamb hit a courageous, unbeaten 63 to help Derbyshire come from behind to seal a nail-biting four-wicket victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks in this Metro Bank One-Day Cup clash at Wantage Road.
Battling an injured back, Lamb faced 82 balls as Derbyshire struggled to force the pace on an increasingly sluggish pitch with just four boundaries coming in the first 37 overs of the chase.
After three wickets fell in 10 overs, Lamb combined with Brooke Guest in a stand of 77 in 18.2 overs. For most of that time, the pair looked comfortable, but were unable to locate the boundary ropes.
Lamb though began to accelerate with the Falcons needing 59 off the last 10 overs and reduced the target further to 26 from the last 30 balls. Joined by a proactive Anuj Dal (20) the pair took the visitors to within 21 of their target.
With Luke Procter conceding just one run off the 46th and Dal caught off Ben Sanderson with 20 balls remaining, the momentum shifted slightly back towards Northamptonshire.
Alex Thomson though hit Taylor down the ground for four, leaving Derbyshire needing 10 off the last two overs. Lamb and Thomson made sure the final over was not needed as both smashed Sanderson for four.
Defeat ends Northamptonshire's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of this year's tournament.
Derbyshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HRC Came
caught925
LM Reece
lbw3481
TA Wood
caught414
Haider Ali
caught49
MJ Lamb
not out6382
BD Guest
bowled3856
AK Dal
caught2020
AT Thomson
not out138
Extras(b 1, lb 7, nb 2, w 8)
Total203(6 wkts; 49 ovs)
One-Day Cup
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS8710141.302
HANTS7610121.171
KENT74308-0.353
LANCS732080.797
NOTTS73307-0.157
YORKS72306-0.891
MIDDX71503-0.191
ESSEX71503-0.899
SURR71503-1.511
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS7610121.494
WORCS8620120.533
GLOUC7520100.697
GLAM73307-0.130
DURH73307-0.660
NHNTS734060.503
DERBS72504-0.319
SOM72504-0.544
SUSS71602-1.659
Full Table
