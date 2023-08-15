Will Rhodes leads from the front as Warwickshire maintain 100% start

Warwickshire 248 for 6 (Rhodes 75, Reece 4-42) beat Derbyshire 247 for 9 (Lloyd 65, Guest 57, Hannon-Dalby 4-49, H Brookes 3-44) by four wickets

Warwickshire continued their buccaneering progress in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a fifth successive win, by four wickets over Derbyshire at Edgbaston. The Bears completed their highest-ever List A chase against Derbyshire by overhauling the visitors' decent but far from daunting total of 247 for 9.

Half-centuries from David Lloyd (65 off 92 balls) and Brooke Guest (57 off 59) assured the visitors something to bowl at but the innings lacked a late charge. Olly Hannon-Dalby strengthened his place as top wicket-taker in the comp this year with 4 for 49 while Henry Brookes, released from Hundred duty, took 3 for 44.

Warwickshire then made measured progress to 248 for 6 - Will Rhodes leading the way with 75 - in 47.4 overs to leave Derbyshire with just one win from five games and only pride to play for in their remaining three matches.

After choosing to bat, Derbyshire saw off Hannon-Dalby's first spell but Harry Came lifted Brookes to point to end an opening stand of 35 in ten overs. Luis Reece and Lloyd added a sedate 48 before the former played across a flighted ball from Jake Lintott and fell lbw.

That was Lintott's 115th victim in county cricket - next came Tazeem Ali 's first. The 17-year-old offspinner, making his debut, showed the bottle and skill to follow a ball which went for five leg-side wides with one that turned to win an lbw decision against Haider Ali.

Lloyd reached his eighth List A half-century but then got an attempt to lap Brookes horribly wrong and fell lbw. Guest batted most assertively until he played on from a slog at Hannon-Dalby who prevented a late charge from the batters by twice taking wickets with successive balls. The Yorkshireman will be on a hat-trick when he runs in to deliver his first ball against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston on Friday.

Ed Barnard launched Warwickshire's reply with a crisp 23 then clipped Suranga Lakmal firmly to mid-wicket where Came took a superb diving catch. Reece nipped one through Rob Yates' gate but Rhodes and Michael Burgess (46 off 43 balls) added 70 in 13 overs to put the pursuit well on target.

Burgess was adjudged lbw, sweeping Mark Watt, but Rhodes continued his productive 50-over campaign. The captain moved to 50 in 64 balls and it was a surprise when he chopped on to Reece with 39 needed from 52 balls.