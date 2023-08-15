Matches (17)
Group B, Birmingham, August 15, 2023, One-Day Cup
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
247/9
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(47.4/50 ov, T:248) 248/6

Warwickshire won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)

Will Rhodes leads from the front as Warwickshire maintain 100% start

Skipper's 75 leads leads county to highest-ever List A chase against Derbyshire

ECB Reporters Network
15-Aug-2023 • 3 hrs ago
A captain's knock from Will Rhodes saw Warwickshire home  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 248 for 6 (Rhodes 75, Reece 4-42) beat Derbyshire 247 for 9 (Lloyd 65, Guest 57, Hannon-Dalby 4-49, H Brookes 3-44) by four wickets
Warwickshire continued their buccaneering progress in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a fifth successive win, by four wickets over Derbyshire at Edgbaston. The Bears completed their highest-ever List A chase against Derbyshire by overhauling the visitors' decent but far from daunting total of 247 for 9.
Half-centuries from David Lloyd (65 off 92 balls) and Brooke Guest (57 off 59) assured the visitors something to bowl at but the innings lacked a late charge. Olly Hannon-Dalby strengthened his place as top wicket-taker in the comp this year with 4 for 49 while Henry Brookes, released from Hundred duty, took 3 for 44.
Warwickshire then made measured progress to 248 for 6 - Will Rhodes leading the way with 75 - in 47.4 overs to leave Derbyshire with just one win from five games and only pride to play for in their remaining three matches.
After choosing to bat, Derbyshire saw off Hannon-Dalby's first spell but Harry Came lifted Brookes to point to end an opening stand of 35 in ten overs. Luis Reece and Lloyd added a sedate 48 before the former played across a flighted ball from Jake Lintott and fell lbw.
That was Lintott's 115th victim in county cricket - next came Tazeem Ali's first. The 17-year-old offspinner, making his debut, showed the bottle and skill to follow a ball which went for five leg-side wides with one that turned to win an lbw decision against Haider Ali.
Lloyd reached his eighth List A half-century but then got an attempt to lap Brookes horribly wrong and fell lbw. Guest batted most assertively until he played on from a slog at Hannon-Dalby who prevented a late charge from the batters by twice taking wickets with successive balls. The Yorkshireman will be on a hat-trick when he runs in to deliver his first ball against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston on Friday.
Ed Barnard launched Warwickshire's reply with a crisp 23 then clipped Suranga Lakmal firmly to mid-wicket where Came took a superb diving catch. Reece nipped one through Rob Yates' gate but Rhodes and Michael Burgess (46 off 43 balls) added 70 in 13 overs to put the pursuit well on target.
Burgess was adjudged lbw, sweeping Mark Watt, but Rhodes continued his productive 50-over campaign. The captain moved to 50 in 64 balls and it was a surprise when he chopped on to Reece with 39 needed from 52 balls.
Jake Bethell after a sketchy start, settled to play some handsome strokes. He struck the only two sixes of the game and departed, lbw sweeping at Reece, with the Bears were on the threshold of their record List A chase against Derbyshire, displacing the 217 they reeled in at Derby in 1997 to record a one-wicket win to which 12 leg byes were crucial.
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
bowled2643
EG Barnard
caught2332
WMH Rhodes
bowled7596
MGK Burgess
lbw4643
JG Bethell
lbw4445
EA Brookes
lbw1417
Hamza Shaikh
not out68
JB Lintott
not out12
Extras(w 13)
Total248(6 wkts; 47.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>
One-Day Cup
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS6510101.474
HANTS541080.487
KENT53206-0.770
YORKS521060.262
NOTTS62305-0.213
LANCS512040.127
MIDDX51303-0.107
SURR51303-0.778
ESSEX61403-0.835
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS5500101.652
NHNTS431061.232
GLOUC532060.134
WORCS53206-0.192
GLAM52205-0.178
DURH52205-0.223
DERBS51402-0.202
SUSS51402-0.879
SOM51402-1.238
Full Table
