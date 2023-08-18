Matches (23)
Group B, Birmingham, August 18, 2023, One-Day Cup
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(10/10 ov) 104/3
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
(10/10 ov, T:105) 80/6

Warwickshire won by 24 runs

Warwickshire clinch knockout spot with 10-over thumping

Northants need wins from final two group games after slipping to rain-affected defeat

ECB Reporters Network
18-Aug-2023 • 50 mins ago
Oliver Hannon-Dalby set the tone in the chase  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 104 for 3 (Barnard 32) beat Northamptonshire 80 for 6 (Rhodes 3-22) by 24 runs
Warwickshire secured their place in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup knockout stage with a 24-run win over Northamptonshire in a ten-over thrash at Edgbaston.
The endeavours of the Edgbaston groundstaff and the patience of the impressively large number of home fans who stayed through the rain was rewarded with a 5pm start and a sixth straight win for the Bears.
Warwickshire made 104 for 3 as Ed Barnard belted 32 off 14 balls while skilful work from Simon Kerrigan (2-0-14-2) kept a brake on the run-rate.
Northamptonshire never recovered from a stodgy start, hitting just two fours in the first three overs, and finished well short on 80 for 6 as Will Rhodes took 3 for 22 and Olly Hannon-Dalby 2 for 10. They now need to win both their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying.
Put in, Warwickshire were abrasively launched by a stand of 40 in 20 balls by openers Barnard and Rob Yates. The latter sent one ball out of the stadium over the very short Pershore Road-side boundary but then perished when he chipped Jack White to mid-on.
Warwickshire charged to 50 in four overs against the seamers but found the spin of Kerrigan harder to attack. The slow left-armer's first ball dismissed Jacob Bethell, who lifted a reverse-sweep, and his fourth lured Barnard out of his ground to be stumped by skipper Lewis McManus.
Rhodes (23 off 15 balls) and Michael Burgess (26 off 19) flailed away to mixed effect to add 51 in 33 balls to ensure a demanding target.
Northamptonshire's reply began slowly as Hannon-Dalby and Craig Miles each delivered an over for just five runs. Ricardo Vasconcelos lifted a Henry Brookes full toss to deep mid-wicket and the visitors' decision to bat second came back to bite them as gloom descended.
The innings' first six, hoisted over the off side by Rob Keogh off Rhodes, at last came from the 33rd ball, but Keogh lifted the 34th only to extra cover.
Tom Taylor, in prime form, launched his first ball for six and, while he was there, Northants still had a sniff, but Emilio Gay hoovered up 15 balls for his eight runs, Taylor skied Hannon-Dalby to extra cover, and the challenge of finding 47 from the last three overs proved far too much.
Northants Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
R Vasconcelos
caught813
RI Keogh
caught2014
EN Gay
bowled815
TAI Taylor
caught2914
LD McManus
caught01
SM Whiteman
not out11
J Broad
bowled62
JJG Sales
not out01
Extras(b 1, nb 2, w 5)
Total80(6 wkts; 10 ovs)
One-Day Cup
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS6510101.474
HANTS6510101.032
NOTTS73307-0.157
KENT63306-0.644
LANCS622060.943
YORKS62206-0.903
MIDDX51303-0.107
ESSEX61403-0.835
SURR61403-1.376
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS6600121.743
GLOUC7520100.697
WORCS7520100.167
NHNTS633060.665
GLAM62305-0.231
DURH62305-0.784
SOM62404-0.566
DERBS61502-0.411
SUSS61502-1.358
Full Table
